Kamya Punjabi (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kamya Punjabi (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kamya Punjabi is an Indian tv actress. She is fashionable for enjoying unfavourable function in TV serials reminiscent of Reth, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. She additionally participated in season 7 of truth display Bigg Boss however evicted at day 91. In 2019, Kamya made her debut in theatres bu the level play Pajama Celebration with fellow tv actress Kavita Kaushik.

Biography

Kamya Punjabi was once born on 13 August 1979 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi Hindu circle of relatives. Her mom title is Nanda Punjabi. She has two siblings Sonia and Mala Punjabi each are more youthful than her. To begin with Kamya began her profession as a style later became actress. She performed minor roles in Bollywood movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani however were given her first primary leap forward in TV display Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran. After that she additionally grow to be a part of Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kammal and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

In 2006, She were given immense reputation thru day-to-day cleaning soap Banoo Primary Teri Dulhann taking part in the nagtive lead function of Sindoora Pratap Singh. The display starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sharad Malhotra within the lead function. She received Indian Television tube Award for her efficiency in 12 months 2007. Kamya was once a component in comedy Circus display and have been in Large Boss 7.

Bio

Actual Identify Kamya Shalabh Dang Career Actress and Theatre Artist Date of Delivery 13 August 1979 Age (as in 2021) 42 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Nanda Punjabi



Father : Identify No longer Recognized

Sister : Sonia and Mala Punjabi

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Bunty Negi (m. 2001-2009)

Shalabh Dang (2020-Presnet)

Son : Ishan Dang(Step-son)

Daughter : Aara Punjabi

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Faculty College of Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Ssshhhh…Koi Hai (2001)



Movie : Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

Awards Indian Television tube Awards 2007

Lions Gold Awards 2014

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 35-29-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Buying groceries, Cooking and Travelling

Private Existence

Her first marriage was once in 12 months 2001 with Bunty Negi and were given divorced within the 12 months 2009. Later she was once in dating with actor Nimai Bali. Karan Patel and Manveer Gurjar. On 10 February 2020, she were given married with Shalabh Dang, a Mumbai primarily based Businessman. She had a daughter named Aara and a step-son named Ishan.

Marital Standing and Extra

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She is popularly identified for her persona Sindoor Pratap Singh in Zee TV serial Banoo Primary Teri Dulhann from 2006 to 2008.

Her first debut movie was once Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai within the 12 months 2000 along Hritik Roshan and Amisha Patel.

She did many TV serials the place her Adverse function was once in Reth, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann while her certain function was once in Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar.

She were given nominated for Sansui Awards and Apsara Awards for Very best Actor in a Adverse Function (Feminine) in Banoo Primary Teri Dulhann serial.

Her Telugu movie debut was once Maa Aavida Meeda Vottu Mee Chala Manchidi within the 12 months 2003.

She may be an style and walked for lots of designers.

Kamya additionally seemed in different season of Bigg Boss as a visitor.

She has a tattoo on her shoulder.

Kamya is a smart devotee of Lord Ganesha and celebrates the pageant of Ganesh Chaturthi yearly with enthusiasm.

