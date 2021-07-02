Kanabadutaledu Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Kanabadutaledu is an upcoming crime mystery drama written and directed through debutant M. Balaraju. It options Sunil within the lead forged along Vaishali Raj, Sukranth Veerella, Yug Ram in distinguished roles. The movie is bankrolled collectively with Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati, Dr.Srinivas Kishan Anapu, Deviprasad Balivada. Whilst Madhu Ponnas composes the background ratings and soundtracks for the movie. The film might be immediately launched at the SPARK OTT platform on August 25, 2021.
Kanabadutaledu Film Complete Main points
|Director
|BalaRaju M
|Manufacturer
|Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati,Dr.Srinivas Kishan anapu, Deviprasad Balivada
|Style
|Crime Mystery Drama
|Forged
|Sunil, Vaishaliraj, SukranthVeerella, and extra
|Tune
|Madhu Ponnas
|Cinematographer
|Sandeep Baddula
|Editor
|Ravi Teja Kurmana
|Manufacturing Corporate
|SPARK
|Unencumber date
|August 25, 2021
|Language
|Telugu
Kanabadutaledu Film Forged
Right here’s the whole forged checklist from Kanabadutaledu Film,
- Sunil Varma
- Vaishaliraj
- SukranthVeerella
- Himaja
- Yugram
- Praveen
- Ravi Varma
- Kireeti Damaraju
- kancharapalem kishore
Kanabadutaledu Film Teaser
Watch the motion packed mystery teaser from Kanabadutaledu Film, toes Sunil
Kanabadutaledu Film Songs
