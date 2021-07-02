Kanabadutaledu Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Kanabadutaledu is an upcoming crime mystery drama written and directed through debutant M. Balaraju. It options Sunil within the lead forged along Vaishali Raj, Sukranth Veerella, Yug Ram in distinguished roles. The movie is bankrolled collectively with Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati, Dr.Srinivas Kishan Anapu, Deviprasad Balivada. Whilst Madhu Ponnas composes the background ratings and soundtracks for the movie. The film might be immediately launched at the SPARK OTT platform on August 25, 2021.

Kanabadutaledu Film Complete Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director BalaRaju M Manufacturer Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati,Dr.Srinivas Kishan anapu, Deviprasad Balivada Style Crime Mystery Drama Forged Sunil, Vaishaliraj, SukranthVeerella, and extra Tune Madhu Ponnas Cinematographer Sandeep Baddula Editor Ravi Teja Kurmana Manufacturing Corporate SPARK Unencumber date August 25, 2021 Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Kanabadutaledu Film Forged

Right here’s the whole forged checklist from Kanabadutaledu Film,

Sunil Varma

Vaishaliraj

SukranthVeerella

Himaja

Yugram

Praveen

Ravi Varma

Kireeti Damaraju

kancharapalem kishore

Kanabadutaledu Film Teaser

Watch the motion packed mystery teaser from Kanabadutaledu Film, toes Sunil

Kanabadutaledu Film Songs

