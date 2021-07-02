Kanabadutaledu Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unencumber Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Kanabadutaledu Movie (2021): Cast | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Release Date

Kanabadutaledu Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Kanabadutaledu is an upcoming crime mystery drama written and directed through debutant M. Balaraju. It options Sunil within the lead forged along Vaishali Raj, Sukranth Veerella, Yug Ram in distinguished roles. The movie is bankrolled collectively with Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati, Dr.Srinivas Kishan Anapu, Deviprasad Balivada. Whilst Madhu Ponnas composes the background ratings and soundtracks for the movie. The film might be immediately launched at the SPARK OTT platform on August 25, 2021.

Kanabadutaledu

Kanabadutaledu Film Complete Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director BalaRaju M
Manufacturer Satish Raju, Dileep Kurapati,Dr.Srinivas Kishan anapu, Deviprasad Balivada
Style Crime Mystery Drama
Forged Sunil, Vaishaliraj, SukranthVeerella, and extra
Tune Madhu Ponnas
Cinematographer Sandeep Baddula
Editor Ravi Teja Kurmana
Manufacturing Corporate SPARK
Unencumber date August 25, 2021
Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Kanabadutaledu Film Forged

Right here’s the whole forged checklist from Kanabadutaledu Film,

  • Sunil Varma
  • Vaishaliraj
  • SukranthVeerella
  • Himaja
  • Yugram
  • Praveen
  • Ravi Varma
  • Kireeti Damaraju
  • kancharapalem kishore

Kanabadutaledu Film Teaser

Watch the motion packed mystery teaser from Kanabadutaledu Film, toes Sunil

Kanabadutaledu Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here