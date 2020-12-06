Kanagana Ranaut’s anger – I’m the hottest target, target me, thank you I’m not a don …

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood’s ‘Panga Queen’ Kangana Ranaut recently commented on Twitter about an elderly woman involved in the farmers movement. Since which he has been on target of trolls. Along with many celebrities, he is also facing the anger of the common people. Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh are already in a verbal war. At the same time, from Mica Singh (Mika Singh) to Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, he has also heard them very well on social media. Also Read – Trending: The war between Kangana and Diljit Dosanjh started on Twitter, Public created Memes and Jokes

Now Kangana has responded by saying that she is the hottest target. He has written in his tweet- ‘What are you saying. I am the hottest target at the moment. Target me and become a media favorite. The movie mafia will offer you big roles, give you the film, give the Filmfare Award. Shiv Sena tickets and more. If I were a don, you know, the police of 72 countries would have followed me. ‘ Also Read – Kangana Ranaut blocked Bigg Boss’s Himanshi Khurana on Twitter, know what is the reason

What you saying! I am the hottest target in the country right now, target me and you will become media’s favorite, movie mafia will offer you roles, give you movies, filmfare award, shiv sena tickets every thing. If I were a don you know 72 mulkon ki police mere peeche hoti 👑 https://t.co/wEbMTsl1DW Also Read – Kangana gave a very special and lovely gift to her sister Rangoli on her birthday, both shared beautiful pictures – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

In fact, Khesari Lal Yadav had tweeted a tweet targeting Kangana. In which he wrote – “A brother, I have not extinguished anything of Kangana!” Did not understand mangoes, nor extinguished radishes… a blank tongue on every thing… Farmer Logins today needed everyone, everyone said Gota Mill: Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan Kesari’s greetings to everyone else. ”Reacting to Khesari’s tweet, a user told Khesari the same.

The user named Gems of Bollywood said- ‘Why all the ## people of the country have united against Kangana Ranaut and how suddenly the love for the farmers of the country grew in them’. did.