Kandell Brothers Sign With Range Media Partners

Aaron and Jordan Kandell , the equivalent twin brother screenwriters and producers, have signed with Range Media companions.

Working by means of the banner Twin Ink, their earlier credit embody Disney’s award successful animated movie “Moana” and the 2018 function “Adrift,” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin — serving to the duo set up a repute for world-building round tasks impressed by true tales and four-quadrant household fare.

“Establishments don’t matter, relationships do, and for the previous decade now we have shaped an unbreakable bond with Tanya Cohen, a tireless cheerleader and champion who we’ll observe to the ends of the earth,” the brothers informed Selection, referencing the previous WME associate who lately moved to Range. “Happily this transfer solely required crossing Wilshire. We’re honored to be a humble drop within the sea of expertise Range Media Partners represents, and excited to hitch a household of fierce and fearless advocates. With out Wealthy Prepare dinner our movie ‘Adrift’ wouldn’t have been made. We’re thrilled to reunite with him and set out on thrilling new voyages with the remainder of the unbelievable RMP crew.”

Along with Range, the Kandells are represented by legal professional Leslie Abell.

Twin Ink has quite a few notable upcoming tasks, together with scripts for: “Supernormal,” a Netflix comedy starring Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Daisy Ridley from Dan Lin’s Rideback; “Sidekicks,” a reimagining of traditional fairy tales by means of the eyes of the heroes’ under-appreciated helpers, for Paramount and Chernin; and “Stranded,” a real canine story that’s pitched as “Castaway” meets “The Black Stallion”. They’re additionally hooked up to provide “Conviction,” from author Chris Ok Vivid which Malpaso Productions is making for Warner Bros.

Within the TV area, they’re creators on “Swift Harding,” an unique household journey sequence mixing parts of “Romancing the Stone” and “The Mum or dad Lure, with Chris Columbus hooked up to direct. They’ve additionally bought “Capitol,” a restricted sequence centered on the Congressional Web page Cocaine Scandal of the early ’80s, from director Peter Farrelly, and an untitled undertaking in regards to the rise, fall, and way forward for certainly one of America’s biggest dynasties.

Range Media Partners was based in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Wealthy Prepare dinner, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.

A collective of leaders within the leisure and enterprise industries, Range Media Partners manages clientele spanning movie, tv, music, literary, and activism, with a watch towards the evolving media panorama.