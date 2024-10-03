Kandi Burruss’s 2024 Wealth: Net Worth and Co-Star Loan Revelations

Kandi Burruss is a true entertainment powerhouse—a Grammy-winning songwriter, successful businesswoman, reality T.V. star, and so much more.

From her early days as a member of the R&B group Xscape to becoming a fan-favorite on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi has built an impressive career spanning music, television, and entrepreneurship.

With her talent, business savvy, and down-to-earth personality, she has become one of pop culture’s most recognizable and beloved figures. Let’s take a closer look at this multifaceted star’s fascinating life and career.

Who is Kandi Burruss?

Kandi Lenice Burruss was born May 17, 1976, in College Park, Georgia. From a young age, she showed a passion and talent for music.

As a teenager, Kandi joined the R&B girl group Xscape, launching her to stardom in the 1990s. But that was just the beginning of Kandi’s diverse career in entertainment.

After success with Xscape, Kandi established herself as an in-demand songwriter, penning hits for artists like T.L.C., Destiny’s Child, Pink, and more. She won a Grammy Award for her work on T.L.C.’s smash hit “No Scrubs.” Kandi also pursued a solo music career, releasing albums and singles as a solo artist.

In 2009, Kandi joined the cast of Bravo’s reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, introducing her vibrant personality to a new audience. She quickly became a fan favorite and has been a prominent cast member for over a decade.

Beyond music and T.V., Kandi is also a savvy entrepreneur. Over the years, she has launched several successful business ventures, including a sex toy line, restaurants, and more. With her diverse talents and business acumen, Kandi has built an entertainment empire and become one of the most successful “Housewives” stars.

Category Details Full Name Kandi Lenice Burruss Date of Birth May 17, 1976 Age (as of 2024) 47 years Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Reality T.V. Star, EntreprT.V.eur

Personal Life and Relationships

Kandi’s personal life has had its share of ups and downs. She has been open about her relationships and family life on RHOA and in interviews.

Kandi has a daughter, Riley, born in 2002, from her previous relationship with Russell “Block” Spencer. In 2009, Kandi became engaged to Ashley “A.J.” Jewell, but he tragically passed away later that year after being involved in a fight.

In 2011, Kandi began dating Todd Tucker, a former line producer on RHOA. Their relationship blossomed, and they got engaged in 2013. They married the following year in a lavish ceremony featured on a Bravo special.

Kandi and Todd have two children together: son Ace Wells, born in 2016, and daughter Blaze, born via surrogate in 2019.

Kandi is also the stepmother to Todd’s daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship. She has spoken openly about blending their families and co-parenting.

Kandi’s mother, Joyce, has also been prominently featured on RHOA. Their sometimes tense relationship has provided storylines over the years.

Throughout the ups and downs, Kandi has maintained a strong family bond and demonstrated her dedication as a mother.

She often shares sweet family moments on social media and proudly mentions her children’s accomplishments.

Professional Career and Achievements

Kandi’s professional career spans multiple industries and decades of success. Here are some of the key highlights:

Music Career:

Member of multi-platinum R&B group Xscape from 1992-2000

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, penning hits like T.L.C.’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Released solo albums including “Hey Kandi…” (2000) and “Kandi Koated” (2010)

Continues to write and produce music for other artists

Television Career:

A central cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009

Star of several RHOA spin-off shows, including Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip

Competed on Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer (which she won)

Had acting roles on shows like The Chi and Are We There Yet?

Business Ventures:

Founder of adult toy company Bedroom Kandi

Owner of Atlanta restaurants Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood

Created Kandi Koated cosmetics line

Launched Raising Ace children’s lifestyle brand

Operates TAGS Boutique clothing stores

Other Achievements:

Produced Broadway play Thoughts of a Colored Man

Starred in the Broadway musical Chicago

Executive produced series Kandi & The Gang

Hosts podcast Kandi Koated Nights

Age and Physique Details

Born in 1976, Kandi is 47 years old as of 2024. She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall.

Kandi has been open about her fitness journey over the years. After giving birth to her son Ace in 2016, she worked hard to regain shape, losing over 30 pounds through diet and exercise. She has shared her wellness tips and workout routines on social media.

Aspect Details Age (2024) 47 years Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Fitness Journey Lost over 30 pounds after childbirth; shares fitness tips and routines on social media.

While Kandi embraces her curves, she takes pride in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She often posts gym selfies and videos of her workouts to inspire fans. Kandi proves that you can look and feel great at any age with dedication.

Net Worth and Salary

Kandi has amassed an impressive fortune thanks to her diverse career and business ventures. Her estimated net worth is around $30 million as of 2024.

Kandi is among the highest-paid cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, reportedly earning $450,000-$2 million per season. Her RHOA salary alone contributes significantly to her wealth.

Her various business ventures also generate substantial income. The Old Lady Gang restaurant chain is estimated to generate around $2 million in annual profits. Her Bedroom Kandi adult toy line and other product lines also contribute to her earnings.

Aspect Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) Approximately $30 million RHOA Salary Reportedly $450,000-$2 million per season Business Profits Old Lady Gang restaurants estimated at $2 million annual profit Endorsements and Sponsored Posts Up to $27,000 per sponsored post on Instagram Annual Income Multi-million dollar range from various sources, including RHOA salary, business ventures, and endorsements

Kandi also makes money through brand partnerships and sponsored social media posts. With over 10 million Instagram followers, she can command up to $27,000 per sponsored post.

Kandi’s annual income is estimated to be in the millions, including her RHOA salary, business profits, endorsements, and other entertainment work. She has certainly come a long way from her early days in Xscape!

Company Details and Investments

Kandi has proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur, launching several successful companies over the years:

Bedroom Kandi—Since launching in 2011, this line of high-end intimate toys and products has become a significant player in the adult industry. The brand has expanded to include lingerie, cosmetics, and more.

Old Lady Gang-Kandi opened this Southern cuisine restaurant with her husband Todd in 2016, inspired by her mother’s and aunts’ cooking. It has since expanded to multiple locations in Atlanta.

TAGS Boutique—Kandi launched this women’s clothing boutique in 2009. It has physical stores in Atlanta and an online shop.

Kandi Koated – Kandi’s cosmetics and beauty line includes makeup, skincare, and hair products.

Raising Ace—Named after her son, this children’s lifestyle brand offers clothing, accessories, and more.

Kandi Koated Entertainment – Kandi’s own record label and entertainment company.

In addition to her own companies, Kandi has made intelligent real estate investments over the years. She owns multiple properties in the Atlanta area, including the $1 million mansion she lives in with her family.

While the exact details of all her investments aren’t public, it’s clear that Kandi has built an impressive business portfolio that continues to grow. Her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen have allowed her to build long-term wealth beyond her entertainment career.

Contact Details and Social Media

Kandi is very active on social media, connecting with millions of fans across various platforms:

Platform Details Instagram @kandi – 10.7 million followers Twitter @Kandi – 2.1 million followers Facebook @KandiBurruss – 3.1 million followers TikTok @kandiburrussonline – 441k followers Official Website KandiOnline.com Management Contact K.W.L. Enterprises for business inquiries

Fans can also keep up with Kandi through her official website, KandiOnline.com. The site features her blog, tour dates, and links to her various business ventures.

Kandi can be contacted by her management team at K.W.L. Enterprises for business inquiries.

Kandi’s strong social media presence allows her to promote her various projects and connect directly with fans. She regularly shares personal updates, behind-the-scenes content from RHOA, and business promotions.

Kandi Burruss continues to be a force in the entertainment industry with her captivating personality and diverse career.

From her musical roots to reality T.V. stardom to savvy entrepreneurship, she has proven herself a True multi-hyphenate talent. As she embarks on new ventures and projects, fans eagerly await what this unstoppable star will do next.

Conclusion

Kandi Burruss is a true Renaissance woman, having found success in music, television, and entrepreneurship.

Her journey from a member of the acclaimed R&B group Xscape to a multi-millionaire businesswoman and reality T.V. star is a testament to her drive, talent, and unwavering determination.

With an nT.V. worth over $30 million, Burruss has proven to be a gifted performer and a savvy and innovative businessperson.

As she continues to expand her empire and inspire others, Kandi Burruss stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.