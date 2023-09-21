Kane Brown Plans A Tour Called In The Air For 2024:

The country star’s Drunk as well as Dreaming show within Boston on June 23 made history, and he’ll be back there next year on his In the Air tour.

Tickets for the headline tour, which includes 5 stadium shows, will go on pre-sale at KaneBrownMusic.com on September 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 28 and October 5 for some dates. Brown, who is 29 and up for a CMA Award, will put out his next song, “I Can Feel It,” upon Thursday.

Kane Brown, a big name in country music, said on Wednesday that his forthcoming “In the Air” tour will start in March and go to 29 places until September 2024.

Most Of Brown’s Tour Is In Arenas, But It Concludes With Five Shows In Stadiums, Including One At Coors Field Within Denver:

Brown’s tour is mostly in theaters, but it will end alongside five shows in stadiums, including one at Coors Field within Denver on September 6, 2024. At the Colorado show, Brown will be joined through Bailey Zimmerman, LOCASH, as well as RaeLynn.

This will be Brown’s first show in Milwaukee since early 2022, when Khris Middleton crashed the stage during a show at Fiserv Forum. “Different Man,” his most recent record, came out in September of last year.

Fans can sign up at kanebrownmusic.com for an early sale of tickets that will start on Tuesday, September 26 at 10 a.m. ET. The general public will be able to buy tickets for the “During the Air” show starting on Thursday, September 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets go upon sale at the box office as well as Summerfest.com at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, and presales start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Prices haven’t been set yet. Tickets cover general entry to Summerfest on June 20.

Friday At 10 A.M., People Can Buy Tickets For That Show:

The news comes just one day after Tyler Childers was named as the inaugural Summerfest 2024 headliner at the stadium on June 28. Tickets for that show go upon sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and they include general entry to Summerfest on June 28.

Brown was given the international award at the ACM Honors in Nashville. Earlier this year, he finished the international part of his Drunk as well as Dreaming Tour, which went to places like Sydney, London, Amsterdam, as well as Berlin.

The singer of “Famous Friends” just had his 10th Country Airplay No. 1 hit alongside “Bury Me in Georgia” and is getting ready to release his new song, “I Can Feel It,” on Sept. 21.

Phil Collins’ Drum Solo From His Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hit “In The Air Tonight” In 1981 Is Used In This Song:

The song uses Phil Collins’ drum break from his 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “In the Air Tonight.” Collins, Brown, Gabe Foust, as well as Jaxson Free are all credited with writing “I Can Feel It.”

“I was performing at Stagecoach and conducting interviews there on-site about what were going to be amazing as well as unexpected performances you’d want to see happen,” Brown said in a statement about his 2023 headline performance at Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

Brown’s New Single, “I Can Feel It,” Will Come Out On Friday:

“I think my answers (Cher, Phil Collins, etc.) surprised a lot of reporters. The next day, I was writing a song in Canada, and I thought about those famous people while I was writing. I loved how the song turned out. I knew right away that it would be my next song.”

Brown’s new song, “I Can Feel It,” will come out on Friday. The song will use a drum solo as well as single by Phil Collins from “In the Air Tonight.” Collins wrote “I Can Feel It” along with Brown, Gabe Foust, as well as Jaxson Free.