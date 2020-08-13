Kang Daniel Achieves Triple Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts; SSAK3 Earns Double Crown

Kang Daniel and SSAK3 dominated this week’s Gaon charts!

On August 13, Gaon Chart introduced that Kang Daniel had formally achieved a triple crown for the week of August 2 to August eight after topping three separate charts.

The singer’s new mini album “MAGENTA” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, whereas its accompanying title observe “Who U Are” claimed No. 1 on each the digital obtain chart and the BGM chart (which tracks the songs that individuals buy to make use of as background music for his or her blogs and KakaoTalk profiles).

In the meantime, SSAK3 earned a double crown after their debut title observe “Seashore Once more” remained No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the third consecutive week.

Lastly, BLACKPINK continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 11th week in a row.

Congratulations to the entire artists!

Take a look at the highest 5 for every of the newest charts under:

Album Chart

Kang Daniel’s “MAGENTA” and (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi” entered the bodily album chart at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively this week. ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.1,” which debuted at No. 1 on final week‘s chart, stayed sturdy at No. 3, adopted by Crimson Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” at No. 4. Lastly, Baek Yerin’s “Each letter I despatched you” rounded the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

Kang Daniel additionally topped this week’s digital obtain chart along with his new title observe “Who U Are.” SSAK3 swept the subsequent three spots on the chart: Lee Hyori’s solo track “Linda” (that includes Yoon Mi Rae), which she launched beneath the identify Linda G, claimed No. 2; Rain’s solo track as B-Ryong, “Let’s Dance” (that includes MAMAMOO), got here in at No. 3; and SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” charted at No. 4. Lastly, (G)I-DLE’s new single “DUMDi DUMDi” entered the chart at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the general digital chart for the third week in a row, whereas their comparatively newer track “Play That Summer season” equally maintained its place at No. 2. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” additionally managed to carry on its spot at No. Three on the chart, adopted by Linda G (Lee Hyori)’s “Linda” at No. Four and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on this week’s streaming chart remained precisely the identical as final week: SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” got here in at No. 1, Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 2, SSAK3’s “Play That Summer season” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 4, and Block B’s Zico’s “Summer season Hate” (that includes Rain) at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 11th consecutive week, adopted by trot singer Im Younger Woong at No. 2 and BTS at No. 3. Yang Joon Il rose to No. Four on this week’s chart, with APRIL rounding out the highest 5 for the week.

