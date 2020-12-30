Kang Daniel And His Agency Participate In Meaningful Charity Event To Help Children In Need

Kang Daniel and KONNECT Leisure participated in one other significant marketing campaign!

Not too long ago, Kang Daniel participated in Holt Children’s Service’s marketing campaign Shield Me to help youngsters from households in danger.

In the Shield Me marketing campaign, volunteers personally make ebook covers by hand and ship them to youngsters in want. The ebook covers symbolize the safety and help of those youngsters in danger, equally to how a ebook cowl protects a ebook. Whereas making ready for volunteer actions with out private contact because of COVID-19, Kang Daniel and his company determined to partake within the occasion as a result of they supported the trigger.

Kang Daniel and KONNECT Leisure made round 100 ebook covers with nice care over a interval of two weeks. Though it took a very long time for the reason that volunteers have been new to stitching, they put extra that means into the marketing campaign by personally working with a thread and needle on every ebook cowl. Additionally they wrote messages of help for the youngsters receiving these items.

The ebook covers made by Kang Daniel and his company can be delivered to youngsters who want safety by Holt Children’s Service. Moreover, the donation funds can be used to offer psychological and medical care, housing, residing help, and academic help to these youngsters.

Kang Daniel shared, “We participated within the marketing campaign as a result of we needed to fill the chilly winter and empty year-end at the least just a little bit with heat.” He added, “Because it’s a significant marketing campaign, it might be nice if many individuals may take part and provides the youngsters nice energy.”

A consultant of Holt Children’s Service shared, “We’ll attempt to ensure the youngsters from households in danger might be protected warmly by the ebook covers and donations we now have obtained.”

Kang Daniel and KONNECT Leisure have continued to unfold love, corresponding to by making donations to forestall the unfold of COVID-19, serving to the social welfare group Snail of Love for the listening to impaired, and donating briquettes to Korea’s Coal Financial institution.

Following his profitable solo debut, Kang Daniel surpassed 1 million in complete album gross sales in early 2020. This yr, he additionally launched two mini albums “CYAN” and “MAGENTA,” which obtained love from world wide. The artist has continued to repay the love he has obtained by significant donations and volunteer actions.

