Kang Daniel Announces April Comeback Date + Unveils 1st Teaser

After efficiently wrapping up his promotions for “PARANOIA,” Kang Daniel is already making ready to make his return!

On March 18 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel shocked followers by unexpectedly dropping a teaser for his subsequent launch. The singer revealed on Twitter that one thing new is “Coming Quickly”—and, extra particularly, that it’s approaching April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Primarily based on the brand new teaser, many followers are speculating that Kang Daniel will lastly be releasing “YELLOW,” the long-awaited third installment of his “coloration trilogy” (following “CYAN” and “MAGENTA“).

Are you excited for Kang Daniel’s return? What sort of idea would you prefer to see for his subsequent comeback? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!