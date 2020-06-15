Kang Daniel Confirmed To Be Releasing First-Ever Drama OST Through “Backstreet Rookie”

Kang Daniel might be taking over his first-ever drama OST!
On June 15, a supply from Kang Daniel’s company KONNECT Leisure confirmed reviews that he might be taking part within the OST for SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie.” They added that they have been nonetheless within the means of ironing out particulars similar to a launch date, and requested for folks’s persistence and understanding.
This would be the first time that Kang Daniel participates in a drama OST, so anticipation is excessive to see what sort of music he might be releasing.
“Backstreet Rookie” might be a romantic comedy set in a 24-hour comfort retailer between retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time employee Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). The drama might be premiere on June 19.
Are you excited for Kang Daniel’s first drama OST?
