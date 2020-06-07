Kang Daniel Explains How His Manager Helped Him Through A Difficult Time

On the most recent episode of MBC’s “The Manager,” Kang Daniel expressed his love and deep gratitude for his supervisor.

Kang Daniel and his supervisor Jung Dong Yoon appeared as company on the June 6 episode of the variability present, which gave viewers a glimpse into the singer’s on a regular basis life.

All through the footage of his each day routine, Kang Daniel was adorably unable to cease cracking up due to his supervisor’s quirky jokes, which nobody else round him appeared to seek out humorous. As they watched the footage, the MCs and panelists within the studio expressed each confusion and amazement at simply how straightforward it was for the supervisor to make him chuckle.

In an interview, Jung Dong Yoon remarked, “I don’t consider myself as a humorous particular person. However Daniel laughs lots at any time when he sees me. I’m all the time critical, however Daniel says that’s what’s so humorous about me. I truly really feel a bit little bit of stress as a result of he retains calling me humorous.”

He added with amusing, “I don’t know why he finds [what I say] humorous, however after all I really feel nice when he says that I’m humorous. I really feel proud regardless that I didn’t do something.”

Later within the episode, Kang Daniel opened up about how Jung Dong Yoon had helped him throughout essentially the most troublesome time of his life. The singer, who went on a hiatus for a number of months final December attributable to bodily and psychological well being issues, thanked his supervisor for being there for him when he wanted it most.

Throughout a automobile trip, Kang Daniel recalled that Jung Dong Yoon had began working as his supervisor simply when issues had been getting tough. “You got here at a chaotic time,” he stated. “At the start had settled down. It was after I was going by way of the toughest time.”

He went on to inform Jung Dong Yoon with a grateful smile, “Again then, after I was going by way of a tough time, you got here to my home daily, with out lacking a single day. You’ll come to see me, and we’d play video games and eat collectively. Simply having somebody there by my facet was good in and of itself.”

Kang Daniel reiterated his emotions within the studio, commenting, “I’m all the time grateful to him. Again then, he actually got here to my home each single day for 2 months.”

He added, “It had solely been about 4 months since he’d began working as my supervisor.”

In his interview, Jung Dong Yoon fondly recalled that Kang Daniel had advised him, “Being with you makes me completely happy. Don’t go wherever, and let’s preserve working collectively.”

Jung Dong Yoon continued, “[Kang Daniel] additionally tells me ‘I really like you’ usually. When he drinks, he’ll say ‘I really like you’ and provides me a hug. As a supervisor, it makes me really feel proud.”

The newest episode of “The Manager” will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, make amends for final week’s episode of the present beneath!

