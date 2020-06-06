Kang Daniel, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, And More Announced For Lineup Of “Pepsi Online Showcase”

The “Pepsi Online Showcase” occasion has revealed a star-studded lineup of idol teams!

The official title for the occasion is “2020 Pepsi Online Showcase – For the Love of the Republic of Korea.” Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the live performance occasion will happen with out an viewers. The live performance can be taped and made right into a DVD that can be made accessible to viewers by way of a particular occasion. The proceeds from the DVD gross sales can be donated to charity within the names of the artists who participated within the live performance.

The artists within the lineup embody NU’EST, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, EVERGLOW, CIX, and CRAVITY.

The on-line showcase can be broadcast reside by way of the TikTok app and the LG U+ Idol Dwell app. It’s scheduled to happen on June 27 at eight p.m. KST.

