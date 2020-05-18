Kang Daniel Hints At Exciting Things To Come With Latest Update

It appears like Kang Daniel could also be getting ready one thing thrilling for followers!

On Could 17, he took to his private Instagram account to share a photograph with the caption, “Gotta work, work.” The picture reveals a recording sales space with a microphone and headphones arrange, and has some speculating that Kang Daniel could also be engaged on new music for an upcoming album.

In a pictorial and interview with @star1 journal earlier this month, Kang Daniel had opened up about promotions for his newest mini album “CYAN.” Throughout the interview, he revealed that he had already begun work on his subsequent album, which he described as “step one of a brand new undertaking.”

Kang Daniel launched his mini album “CYAN” in March 2020 and promoted his title observe “2U.” He has additionally gone on to collaborate with Block B’s Zico for the 2020 Pepsi X International Okay-pop Undertaking with their track “Refresh.”

Are you excited to see what Kang Daniel has in retailer for the longer term?

