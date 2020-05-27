Kang Daniel Opens Up About Why He Donates, What His Personality Is Like, And More

Kang Daniel has teamed up with The Star journal for a summery photograph unfold and interview for his or her June difficulty, the place he opened up about why he donates, what his persona is like in actual life, and his music.

Within the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Kang Daniel mentioned, “It’s my first time doing a pictorial with a summer time idea, so all of it felt model new. It felt extra like I used to be simply having enjoyable than feeling like precise work.”

When requested what sort of music model he’s most assured in, Kang Daniel mentioned, “I like hip hop and I believe music with robust, highly effective ideas match me effectively. I believe my strengths as a singer is that I’m capable of excel at taking over genres that I like and I’m good at. I believe I’ve infinite potential left to point out.”

He additionally shared that his persona doesn’t change on and off digicam as he mentioned, “The individuals round me and my pals all inform me that what individuals see on digicam is precisely what I’m like in actual life. I form of bounce round loads so that you don’t actually know the place I’m going subsequent. Earlier than I grew to become a singer, my pals would fear about me having this sort of persona, however now, my followers see even my persona as part of my attraction and I’m so grateful for that.”

One of many nicknames Kang Daniel has earned is “Donation angel” as he makes many donations to these in want. He mentioned, “It’s not that I do it for a particular motive or that means. I obtained a whole lot of assist from these round me once I was struggling, so I simply need to assist others who’re having a tough time.”

He was additionally requested if he ever feels overwhelmed by the eye he receives as a star and Kang Daniel candidly mentioned, “I’m not the form of one that enjoys different individuals’s consideration, however I believe it actually relies on your perspective. I do know that it isn’t simple to take an curiosity in one thing, so I attempt to be extra open to the whole lot and benefit from the consideration and curiosity I obtain. Fascinated by all of this has a constructive impact on me.”

Lastly, Kang Daniel acknowledged, “I really feel like my followers’ anticipation and help for my musical spectrum grew with my ‘CYAN‘ actions, which makes me joyful. I actually hope they know that they’re such a giant supply of energy for me,” and “For the following album, I’ll come again with a special idea. There’s a lot that I nonetheless have left to point out, so I hope individuals will anticipate it.”

Kang Daniel’s full pictorial and interview might be out there within the June difficulty of The Star.

