Kang Daniel Reveals How He’s Been Spending Time During The Pandemic, His Favorite Shows And Films, And More

Kang Daniel featured in a latest pictorial for Cosmopolitan journal.

Within the accompanying interview, the singer talked about make-up and wonder, how he’s been spending time through the pandemic, and extra.

The interviewer talked about that lately, genderless fashions are growing in reputation, and that Kang Daniel can be one such mannequin for Givenchy. Kang Daniel responded, “I’ve by no means as soon as thought that I’ve performed any particular function in blurring the road between genders. As a result of lately, selection is revered as a matter after all. Even my household is that manner. Once I mentioned I had grow to be a magnificence mannequin, my grandfather was joyful for me and mentioned, ‘I’m going to have to purchase the ‘Rouge’ that you simply’re promoting.’”

Speaking about how he’s been spending time through the COVID-19 pandemic, Kang Daniel mentioned, “I’m such a homebody that not a lot has modified. If I used to be actually informed to simply keep at dwelling, I believe I might achieve this for 5 years. A very long time in the past, I had heard that they have been doing an experiment to see how lengthy somebody might keep in a one-room condominium if they simply had a pc and will eat what they needed, and I considered making use of. When the pandemic ends, I need to go skydiving. Proper once I was gaining curiosity in making an attempt it, the pandemic occurred and I couldn’t do it.”

On writing most of the lyrics for his 2nd mini album “MAGENTA,” Kang Daniel mentioned he will get plenty of inspiration from movies or animations. He defined, “As a result of I’m a homebody, I don’t have all kinds of experiences. If there have been a necessity to jot down about exhausting occasions and struggles, I might confidently draw by myself experiences, however I’m not good at expressing issues in an summary manner.”

He added, “I believe the very best window into the world is Netflix. As a result of it’s by means of movies that you could see the number of folks and relationships on the planet and revel in your self whereas doing so. I get pleasure from odd genres like fantasy or horror. I loved ‘American Horror Story,’ and I’m additionally a fan of Guillermo del Toro. I significantly like his movie ‘Pan’s Labyrinth.’”

Requested to present himself a nickname from his personal perspective moderately than one given to him by the general public, Kang Daniel picked “solar” or “moon.” “Actually, I don’t need to resolve on a phrase after which attempt to outline myself with it. Simply as there’s a evening and a day, whereas there are people who find themselves listening to my music in any given second, there are additionally people who don’t know my music. I need to at all times preserve peace of thoughts and at all times be there, unchanging. I believe that’s the motto that’s most essential to me proper now.”

