Kang Daniel Shares A Look At His Agency’s Headquarters And Behind The Scenes Of “PARANOIA” MV Filming On “The Supervisor”

Kang Daniel and his supervisor appeared on the newest episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

Kang Daniel and his supervisor have been first proven on the KONNECT Leisure workplace getting ready for his or her “Eussha Eussha Day” (“Cheer Up Day”), an occasion for the corporate’s workers. The panelists have been shocked to see the prizes, which included an digital clothes care system and a smartphone, and the panelists have been additional astonished to listen to that Kang Daniel had paid for the prizes along with his private cash.

Kang Daniel, who’s getting ready to make his comeback with “PARANOIA” on February 16 at 6 p.m. KST, confirmed a glimpse behind the scenes of his music video recording. He requested his supervisor to make an look in his new music video, and the supervisor took on the necessary function of “the demon inside Kang Daniel.”

That day, Kang Daniel was feeling decompression illness because of the underwater scenes he filmed the day before today, and he shared, “I can’t inhale and exhale as a lot as I normally do. This can be the toughest day I’ve had since my debut.”

The supervisor’s first scene concerned shoving Kang Daniel along with his shoulder whereas strolling previous him. The first time round, he merely walked previous him with out making any contact, explaining that he was afraid Kang Daniel would possibly get damage. After three takes, he walked into Kang Daniel with an satisfactory quantity of power and efficiently wrapped up the scene.

In one other scene, his supervisor wore a leather-based outfit that Kang Daniel wore for one his scenes. All he needed to do was to stroll straight throughout a hallway, however he saved straying to one facet as a result of the large masks he had on his face prevented him from seeing in entrance of him. Ultimately, the employees modified the masks to an enormous hood that made it simpler for him to see the place he was going.

Kang Daniel felt his signs worsening forward of his dance scene, however he professionally pulled off the choreography and smiled extensively as soon as the director yelled, “okay.” Nevertheless, it was not fully over, as they needed to movie one other dance scene outdoor. Regardless of the freezing climate, Kang Daniel and his dancers charismatically executed their strikes.

For the ultimate scene, which came about in a bed room set, Kang Daniel needed to battle his “demon,” which was performed by his supervisor as soon as once more. The supervisor wore the masks that he beforehand wore, besides this time, the employees had drilled holes into it so he may see.

As soon as the cameras began rolling and so they acted out their battle, the supervisor pushed Kang Daniel too onerous and made him fall on the mattress. Forward of the following take, the director requested them to battle whereas standing at first, however the supervisor forcefully butted into Kang Daniel once more, and so they fell on the mattress as soon as extra. Within the “The Supervisor” studio, Kang Daniel laughed as he mentioned, “I’m embarrassed.”

Watch the total episode of “The Supervisor” beneath!

