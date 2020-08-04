Kang Daniel Shares Excitement For Return With “MAGENTA,” Talks About Future Targets, And More

Kang Daniel is able to make his return together with his new mini album “MAGENTA,” and he shared his pleasure to be returning for the primary time in roughly 5 months.

When requested how he felt about his comeback, Kang Daniel stated, “Personally, I really feel like 5 months glided by so rapidly, and I’m so excited to face on stage once more with a brand new album. Most of all, I’m pleased as a result of I’m returning with a fantastic album.”

Kang Daniel described “MAGENTA” has having a special shade to his fist mini album “CYAN” as he stated, “If ‘CYAN’ had extra of a refreshing feeling to it, then ‘MAGENTA’ has extra of a robust and highly effective feeling to it.” Relating to title monitor “Who U Are,” Kang Daniel stated, “It’s a tune with lyrics that speak about awakening feelings in you that even you didn’t find out about. I evaluate it to a burning solar due to the facility and keenness within the tune.”

He additionally hinted at a charming efficiency that may go along with the tune as he defined, “I’ve put so much into the efficiency, so watching the efficiency as you hearken to the tune will heighten the expertise. The choreography is structured in a method that will really feel just a little unfamiliar to individuals in Korea. The dance itself could be very distinctive, and we actually tried to visualise the vitality that the tune has. I feel we created a fantastic routine, so I can’t wait to carry out it on stage.”

Kang Daniel participated in writing lyrics for 5 out of the six songs on the mini album, and he stated, “I’m honored to have had the chance to take part extra within the music-making course of as I set to work with nice individuals. After I write lyrics, I get inspiration from the issues I like, so I couldn’t assist however write about movies in one of many songs. I labored on a tune known as ‘Film’ with Dvwn, and I actually just like the lyrics ‘I can present you that film.’”

He expressed his gratitude to the artists he’s been capable of work with akin to Simon Dominic, Jamie, YUMDDA, and Dvwn. Kang Daniel stated, “It’s such an honor. They’re individuals I’ve at all times favored and appeared as much as, so it looks like a dream to be working with them. Due to them, I used to be capable of fill my album with totally different sounds. I’m grateful to have had the prospect to work with them and I hope we will work collectively once more sooner or later.”

Speaking about how his at present objective is for his “MAGENTA” promotional actions to do properly, Kang Daniel said, “After I wrap up my actions, I’m going to take my time to look again on every thing I’ve realized by means of my two mini albums, and begin engaged on the ultimate mini album of the trilogy. I’ll do my finest to place out a wide range of different content material as properly, so please anticipate it.”

Lastly, he shared a heartfelt message for his followers as he stated, “I lately celebrated my first anniversary as a solo artist. Our DANITY [Kang Daniel’s official fan club name], who celebrated with me and have shared pleased moments with me, thanks a lot. Your love makes my music, album, and levels attainable, and provides me vitality to maintain taking steps ahead and be extra formidable. I hope you should have a fantastic summer season with ‘MAGENTA.’ At all times be wholesome!”

Kang Daniel will launch his second mini album “MAGENTA” at 6 p.m. KST on August 3. Take a look at the teasers right here.

