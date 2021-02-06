Kang Daniel Shares Goals For His Upcoming Comeback, His Interest In Fragrance, And More

Kang Daniel just lately participated in a pictorial for the journal 1st Look, in partnership together with his work as a mannequin for Givenchy Magnificence’s fragrance.

Kang Daniel has been an official mannequin for Givenchy Magnificence since 2019, however he has broadened his work with the model to mannequin their fragrance as properly. He’s additionally at the moment gearing up for his upcoming comeback later this month. This photograph shoot with 1st Look can be his first journal pictorial in 2021.

In the interview, Kang Daniel talked about his objectives for his comeback and stated, “I need to present myself as an actual artist. It’s concerning the anguish required to turn out to be a severe artist. A variety of my very own ideas and worries have been integrated into the comeback and there will likely be loads of honest tales. It is going to be about one a part of the particular person known as ‘Kang Daniel.’”

In regards to the idea of the pictorial, he stated, “I had enjoyable as a result of I’ve loads of private curiosity in fragrance. I’ve a delicate nostril, to the purpose that when I see one thing for the primary time, or strive a brand new meals, I discover its odor first. I preferred the odor of this fragrance a lot that I talked about it continuous within the dressing room and all through filming.”

He added concerning the “De Givenchy” assortment, “I felt a way of pleasure from the scent. In specific, the inexperienced ‘Hassle-Fête’ was excellent for me. Once I smelled it, it jogged my memory precisely of my character. I look like I’d be very quiet and reserved, however in actuality, once I’m with my pals, I’ve over-the-top reactions and may get actually loud. I like that the fragrance appeared to have these twin sides in it, so I personally preferred it rather a lot.”

