Kang Daniel Talks About Being A Homebody, His Mom’s Unexpected Reaction To His Fame, And More

Kang Daniel appeared as a visitor on the April 6 episode of KBS’s “Drawback Youngster in Home”!

On the present, Kang Daniel talked concerning the meals he likes, his fame for being a homebody, his mom’s hilarious response to his fame, and what he thinks about “ending fairies.”

Kang Daniel is understood for being a homebody, even showing on the present “It’s Harmful Past the Blankets,” which is about celebrities who hate going out and like to have enjoyable at dwelling. He stated, “Even earlier than COVID-19, I favored being at dwelling alone. There was a time once I didn’t go away the home for a month.” Requested what he did, he replied, “I play video video games and watch motion pictures. There are a number of enjoyable documentaries as of late. I don’t differentiate between breakfast and lunch. If I really feel sleepy watching a film, I sleep. If I get up and it’s vibrant out, I feel, ‘Oh, it’s day.’ If it’s darkish out, I feel, ‘Oh, it’s night time.’ I watch motion pictures, eat meals, and if my physique feels heavy, I work out. If associates contact me to play video video games collectively, then we play. It’s snug.”

He added, “If I’m resting and associates ask me if they’ll come over, I recommend that we meet up on the pc as a substitute. If associates come over, then I’ve to wash up after them and it’s a ache.”

He shared that he likes to drink at dwelling alone and stated, “I get pleasure from beer and whiskey. I don’t really feel effectively once I drink with meals, so I simply drink alcohol. The quantity I can drink differs every time.” He added, “I like scorching sauce rather a lot. I put it on salad and garlic bread as effectively. Once I was seven, I used to be given arrowroot from a instructor and ever since then I’ve favored arrowroot too.”

About ending poses, he stated, “I actually hated it when the cameras caught me respiration arduous on the finish of a efficiency. I felt like I seemed bizarre.” Jung Hyung Don commented, “It’s idols like him who created the ‘ending pose.’ We went on ‘Music Financial institution’ as soon as and Defconn did the ending and he received a number of hate.”

Kang Daniel shared that his mother is a large fan of his, however revealed an sudden twist. “I used to be watching TV with my mother,” he stated. “She watched me on TV very intently, a lot that she by no means as soon as seemed round at me who was sitting proper subsequent to her. Usually if I seem on TV, individuals will say, ‘Oh, is that basically the way you do it?’ and make feedback to me. However my mother simply watches me on TV and talks to herself and doesn’t speak to me in any respect.”

He added, “My mother as soon as went a photograph exhibition that I did to lift consciousness for adopting youngsters and she or he introduced dwelling three big pictures. I informed her that we should always put these away and she or he stated, ‘However he’s good-looking!’”

He concluded, “I feel that my mother thinks that the superstar Kang Daniel and her son Kang Daniel are utterly completely different individuals.” On a heartwarming notice, he stated, “It was because of my mother that I might get by my troublesome coaching interval. Even simply calling her as soon as per week offers me a way of therapeutic and power.”

Kang Daniel is gearing up for his comeback with the mini album “YELLOW.”

