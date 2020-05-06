Kang Daniel Talks About Plans For New Album, Strengths As An Artist, And More

Kang Daniel revealed his plans for a brand new album and his ideas as an artist with the Could challenge of @star1 journal!

Within the interview, Kang Daniel revealed what he has been as much as since ending promotions for his mini album “CYAN.” “I’ve been getting ready for my subsequent album,” he mentioned. “Step one is all the time the toughest, so I’ve spent lots of time fascinated with my perspective and music as a result of this album is step one of a brand new mission.”

He expressed his pleasure about having come again with “CYAN” in addition to his regrets. “If I needed to identify one remorse, it will be that I couldn’t meet my followers in-person due to the coronavirus (COVID-19),” he mentioned. “I used to be anticipating it to a sure extent, but it surely actually damage me in the long run. I may really feel a scarcity of power as a result of my followers who all the time cheer and take heed to me weren’t current. Nonetheless, I used to be completely satisfied that folks loved my music.”

Kang Daniel defined why he described his new album as a “first step.” He mentioned, “After ending promotions, I needed to introduce my album a little bit extra uniquely. This album is targeted on issues I can showcase. On the identical time, it’s an album the place I’ve spared a little bit of myself. In fact I’ve chosen methods to specific issues to the very best degree, however I attempted to not showcase every thing on this album. I actually need individuals to anticipate extra of me. Slightly than being grasping about revealing every thing, I’ve saved a little bit of myself.”

He then gave a glimpse of what’s coming subsequent. “I’ve hassle with songs like ‘2U,’ so I had lots of difficulties to start with levels of getting ready that music. My subsequent album consists of songs that I’m assured about, however I’ll give my finest effort and never be smug,” he mentioned. “As for one thing I wish to strive subsequent, I wish to strive magic,” he answered with amusing. “I’m at the moment watching lots of illusionists on YouTube. It’s not for my very own performances. I similar to watching them. Issues I wish to be taught like card methods go by too quick to indicate in my performances anyway. I really feel like I’ll give away all of the secrets and techniques to my methods if I preserve doing them,” he joked.

When requested what he thinks are his finest traits as an artist, Kang Daniel mentioned, “Despite the fact that I feel I’m nonetheless engaged on it, I might say that the choreography to my performances are a little bit totally different. I’m attempting out dance types that problem standard ones. I feel that I’m creating performances which are enjoyable to observe, particularly for the viewers.”

Then, Kang Daniel identified his benefits as somebody aside from an artist. “Once I give it some thought, I’ve a facet to me who’s ‘superstar Kang Daniel’—my persona when I’m working. It’s not too totally different from on a regular basis Kang Daniel, however ‘superstar Kang Daniel’ is somebody who has extra distinctive ideas,” he mentioned. “It was once an issue that I feel an excessive amount of, however these days, I’m realizing that it’s not that unhealthy of a factor. There are professionals and cons to it, however I feel having lots of ideas is an effective affect on me,” he concluded.

Subsequent, Kang Daniel talked about considered one of his most unforgettable moments. “Once I was selling, there have been about 4 days once I was actually busy. I used to be so busy that I didn’t even understand time was going by, and as soon as I got here again residence and laid in mattress, it felt very nice,” he defined. “I used to be hugging my blankets and smiling to myself. I actually loved that second. I used to be that completely satisfied as a result of I had spent my days so productively. It was the primary time shortly I had felt that method, and I used to be additionally happy with myself.”

Lastly, Kang Daniel thanked his followers. “Despite the fact that we couldn’t see one another, I used to be capable of wrap up my actions properly due to my followers’ encouragement. Additionally, they preserve asking me for an album spoiler, however despite the fact that I really like my followers, I’ve to inform them that I can’t spoil it,” he talked about with amusing. “Please wait a little bit extra, and I hope you anticipate my future as Kang Daniel. I wish to meet everybody with a cheerful smile.”

Supply (1)