Kang Daniel’s Agency Confirms Plans For His Upcoming Comeback

January 21, 2021
1 Min Read

Kang Daniel is gearing up for his return!

On January 21, business representatives reported that the solo artist is working to make a February comeback.

In response to the report, his company KONNECT Leisure confirmed, “Kang Daniel is making ready to make a comeback aimed for February. He has entered the ultimate levels of preparation.”

This upcoming comeback can be Kang Daniel’s first in roughly six months since his mini album “MAGENTA” in August 2020.

Alongside together with his comeback, Kang Daniel can be starring in UNIVERSE’s selection present sequence “AGENT BLACKJACK Ok.”

Keep tuned for updates and teasers!

Supply (1) (2)

