Kang Dong Won And Lee Jung Hyun Are Surrounded By Zombies In New Posters For “Peninsula”

Upcoming movie “Peninsula” has unveiled a brand new set of posters.

“Peninsula” is the sequel to the 2016 hit zombie horror movie “Practice to Busan.” 4 years have handed for the reason that occasions within the first movie, and Korea is in ruins, overrun by zombies.

Kang Dong Won performs a person named Jeong Seok, who receives a suggestion he can’t refuse and returns to Korea after 4 years, the place he and a small band of survivors (performed by Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, and extra) should combat to outlive amongst numerous zombies, which have change into much more delicate to gentle and sound, and different survivors who’ve misplaced their humanity.

“Peninsula” is slated to premiere in theaters around the globe in July.

