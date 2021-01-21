Kang Dong Won Renews Contract With YG Entertainment

Kang Dong Won has determined to stay along with his present company, YG Entertainment!

On January 21, YG Entertainment formally introduced, “Kang Dong Won lately renewed his contract with YG Entertainment.”

The model-turned-actor first signed with YG Entertainment again in 2016, and he beforehand renewed his unique contract as soon as in 2019.

After making his performing debut within the 2003 drama “Nation Princess,” Kang Dong Won has loved a flourishing profession on the silver display screen. He most lately starred in “Peninsula,” the 2020 sequel to the hit zombie movie “Practice to Busan.”

Watch Kang Dong Won in his film “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned” with subtitles under!

