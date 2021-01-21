General News

Kang Dong Won Renews Contract With YG Entertainment

January 21, 2021
1 Min Read

Kang Dong Won has determined to stay along with his present company, YG Entertainment!

On January 21, YG Entertainment formally introduced, “Kang Dong Won lately renewed his contract with YG Entertainment.”

The model-turned-actor first signed with YG Entertainment again in 2016, and he beforehand renewed his unique contract as soon as in 2019.

After making his performing debut within the 2003 drama “Nation Princess,” Kang Dong Won has loved a flourishing profession on the silver display screen. He most lately starred in “Peninsula,” the 2020 sequel to the hit zombie movie “Practice to Busan.”

Watch Kang Dong Won in his film “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned” with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.