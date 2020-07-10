Kang Dong Won Talks About His “Peninsula” Character, Wanting To Act For The Rest Of His Life, And More

Life-style YouTube channel Monotube has launched their photograph shoot with Kang Dong Won!

With none retouching, the photographs taken of Kang Dong Won had been produced with pure lighting and launched precisely as taken.

Forward of the discharge of his movie “Peninsula” on July 15, Kang Dong Won participated in a photograph shoot, YouTube stay broadcast, and interview with Monotube. Relating to his character in “Peninsula,” the actor shared, “Jung Suk is a pessimistic character who has a whole lot of disappointment within the human race. To match the tone and method of the movie, I spoke with the director so much to manage my feelings.”

Kang Dong Won shared that nowadays, he’s been getting ready so much for the long run. He defined, “I’m on the stage of squatting down with the intention to leap out far. I’ve labored as an actor for 17 years, and I’m getting ready for the remaining 30-40 years. After I received the rookie award for ‘Temptation of Wolves‘ in 2004, I stated in my acceptance speech, ‘I’ll work onerous till I die.’ I nonetheless really feel the identical. I simply need to act till I die.”

When requested what phrases he needs to inform himself, Kang Dong Won answered, “Keep robust. You are able to do it! If you happen to simply work onerous to endure it now, it is possible for you to to do even higher.”

The actor additionally shared one thing he actually needs to do nowadays however can’t. He commented, “I need to go on trip. I don’t need to go abroad, nevertheless it assume it’d be good to go to Jeju Island or Busan. However I’ve no time.”

Kang Dong Won’s upcoming movie “Peninsula” hits theaters in Korea on July 15. Take a look at the trailer right here!

