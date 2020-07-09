Kang Ha Neul, Chun Woo Hee, And Kang Sora Wrap Up Filming For Upcoming Movie

Upcoming movie “Story of You and the Rain,” which is able to star Kang Ha Neul, Chun Woo Hee, and Kang Sora, has wrapped up filming!

Filming first started for the film on March 23 and has been accomplished in roughly three months, with the ultimate day being July 4.

The movie is ready to inform the particular and heat story of various youths, and can premiere in cinemas in 2021. Kang Ha Neul is ready to tackle his first film position in roughly three years as Younger Ho, who’s in his third 12 months of retaking exams and doesn’t have any huge targets, till an surprising letter change brings about change and development. Sharing letters with him is So Hee, performed by Chun Woo Hee, whose emotions develop with the stack of letters as they acquire. Kang Sora will probably be making a particular look within the movie as Soo Jin, a fellow pupil at Younger Ho’s cram faculty.

Kang Ha Neul mentioned, “I made a decision to look within the movie as a result of I feel it is going to be a serene story that may stick with individuals for a very long time, and that perception strengthened as filming went on. I feel I’ll maintain the feelings I felt engaged on this movie for a very long time.” Chun Woo Hee said, “I feel this will probably be a movie that brings all of our feelings alive. I’ve been so grateful and had a lot enjoyable. Please anticipate it.” Kang Sora added, “It’s a stunning and emotional story. It felt like I used to be dwelling in recollections from 17 years in the past, and it was slightly unhappy coming again to actuality. I’m grateful to all those that gifted me with such nice recollections.”

“Story of You and the Rain” is ready to premiere in theaters in 20201.

