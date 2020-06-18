Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Confirmed To Join “The Pirates” Sequel Along With EXO’s Sehun

The solid lineup for the sequel of the hit 2014 movie “The Pirates” has been finalized!

EXO’s Sehun was beforehand confirmed to star within the movie, whereas Chae Soo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, and Kwon Sang Woo have been in talks. The ultimate confirmed lineup has now been formally shared.

The movie’s distributor Lotte Leisure acknowledged, “‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ (literal title) has finalized its casting of Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang Woo, Chae Soo Bin, Sehun, Kim Sung Oh, Park Ji Hwan, and extra. The movie will start filming in July.”

“The Pirates: Goblin Flag” will inform the story of a gaggle of people that embark on a journey on the ocean to search out the ultimate treasure of the Goryeo royal household that disappeared with out a hint after the dominion was changed by Joseon.

Kang Ha Neul will tackle the position of the righteous military’s chief Woo Moo Chi, who’s self-proclaimed to be Goryeo’s greatest swordsman. Taking part in the pirate captain Hae Rang is Han Hyo Joo, who will perform the motion scenes with out a physique double.

Lee Kwang Soo will play Mak Yi, a pirate who prefers to work on his personal, and Kwon Sang Woo shall be Boo Heung Soo, who fights towards the pirates for the hidden treasure.

Chae Soo Bin will play So Nyeo, a daring younger lady who joins the pirate ship, and EXO’s Sehun will remodel into Han Goong, a pirate who makes a speciality of archery. Kang Seob, who’s Woo Moo Chi’s right-hand man and the righteous military’s underboss, shall be performed by Kim Sung Oh. Park Ji Hwan has been solid as Ah Gwi, the pirate sub-captain who follows Hae Rang.

Screenwriter Chun Sung Il of the primary “The Pirates” movie will return as soon as extra for the sequel, which shall be directed by Kim Jung Hoon.

The primary “The Pirates” movie starred Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil and gathered over 8.6 million moviegoers.

Watch Kang Ha Neul in “Midnight Runners” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Additionally try Han Hyo Joo within the movie “The Magnificence Inside“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score (First, Third, And Fourth Photographs): Xportsnews