Kang Ha Neul In Talks To Star In New Film

Kang Ha Neul could also be starring in a brand new movie!

On November 16, Xportsnews reported that the actor will probably be taking part in the lead position in a brand new film referred to as “Streaming” (literal translation).

Following studies, a supply from Kang Ha Neul’s company TH Firm confirmed, “Kang Ha Neul has acquired the supply to star within the movie ‘Streaming,’ and he’s at present reviewing the supply.”

“Streaming” is a film based mostly on the lifetime of a YouTuber, and if Kang Ha Neul accepts the supply, he’ll play the position of a YouTuber. It will likely be directed by director Jo Chang Ho, who beforehand directed the 2019 KBS 2TV drama “Justice.”

“Streaming” will crank in subsequent March, and Lotte Leisure would be the distribution firm accountable for the movie funding.

At the moment, Kang Ha Neul has a number of initiatives lined up, together with making a particular look within the new drama “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal translation) and starring in a movie referred to as “The Pirates 2: The Goblin Flag” (literal title), the sequel to the 2014 movie “The Pirates.”

In the meantime, watch Kang Ha Neul within the movie “Midnight Runners”:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)