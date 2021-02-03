Kang Ha Neul Is A Charismatic General Protecting His Kingdom In “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” launched the primary set of stills of Kang Ha Neul!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo).

Kang Ha Neul has taken on the function of On Dal’s father, basic On Hyup. Because the chief of the Sunnobu tribe and a basic for Goguryeo, he’s revered by the folks of Goguryeo. His mild charisma is showcased clearly within the sneak preview of his character.

In the brand new stills, basic On Hyup appears to be like dependable in his thick swimsuit of armor. General On Hyup and the Sunnobu tribe are at the moment answerable for defending the borders. The difficulties and hardships he has confronted with the intention to shield Goguryeo is conveyed by his distinguished aura. On Hyup’s highly effective gaze highlights his readiness to guard his tribe and Goguryeo from any hazard.

One other picture captures On Hyup’s honest and affectionate expression. Though he exudes highly effective charisma when he’s working as a basic to guard Goguryeo’s borders, On Hyup reveals his warmhearted nature when he interacts with those that aren’t his enemies.

Following his candy and affectionate function in KBS’s “When the Camellia Blooms,” Kang Ha Neul might be making a stunning transformation with the upcoming drama. A supply from the drama shared, “Kang Ha Neul remodeled into basic On Hyup as he’s precisely within the script and showcased his passionate and charismatic appearing. All of the workers members have been impressed by Kang Ha Neul’s appearing as he created a distinct ambiance from his common picture. Please look ahead to Kang Ha Neul’s new transformation into basic On Hyup, who will go away a strong impression from the start of the drama.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

