Kang Ha Neul Talks About His Upcoming Film, Why He Deleted His Social Media, And More

In a latest interview with Ilgan Sports activities, Kang Ha Neul talked about his win on the Baeksang Arts Awards, his upcoming film, and extra.

When the interviewer congratulated Kang Ha Neul for the award, he stated, “It’s nonetheless surreal. I believed that one of many senior actors would obtain the award, and I wasn’t desirous about profitable in any respect. I used to be simply there to fortunately congratulate the winner. Character-wise, I don’t actually like surprising occasions. I don’t assume they match effectively with me. Kang Ha Neul and a Baeksang award? It doesn’t really feel actual.” Gesturing to the trophy subsequent to him, he stated, “It’s bizarre having this trophy right here, and it looks like a prank.”

Speaking about “When the Camellia Blooms” additionally taking house the grand prize of the evening, Kang Ha Neul stated, “I used to be so comfortable. However I’m additionally somewhat embarrassed about it. An award is one thing that goes to just one, however that day, I actually thought of this loads: we labored laborious, however the different groups will need to have labored simply as laborious. Many individuals have stated that they don’t just like the idea of giving an award to 2 winners, however I actually prefer it. If it have been as much as me, I believe I’d’ve given an award to everybody.

Kang Ha Neul additionally talked about his journey selection present co-stars Ahn Jae Hong and Ong Seong Wu. When requested if it their first assembly wasn’t awkward, he stated, “I met Ahn Jae Hong through the film ‘Twenty,’ and we additionally met as soon as throughout a gathering. [The show] was actually my first time assembly Ong Seong Wu, and he’s obtained such a fantastic character. It’s prefer it’s second nature for him to be thoughtful of others. Due to that, it was actually snug, and the three of us had plenty of enjoyable touring.”

Ong Seong Wu additionally sat subsequent to Kang Ha Neul through the Baeksang Artwork Awards, and he commented, “It was such a aid that Seong Wu was subsequent to me. We have been all sitting far aside due to social distancing, so it felt such as you have been simply off by your self, and since you needed to be nonetheless, that made it much more awkward. However Seong Wu was subsequent to me, so we may discuss and joke round, and it was good.”

Kang Ha Neul is at the moment capturing a movie referred to as “The Pirates 2: The Goblin Flag” (literal title), the sequel to the 2014 movie “The Pirates.” Requested for a spoiler, the actor replied, “It’s a spectacular film, and it’s of a high quality that’s uncommon in Korean motion pictures.” Laughing, Kang Ha Neul added that he was carrying a baseball cap through the interview not as a result of he hasn’t showered, however as a result of he’s needed to develop his hair for the film, and he didn’t know what to do with it. He continued, “I’ve to movie tomorrow, so I couldn’t even trim my facial hair. We’re filming everywhere in the nation, and we don’t know but when it’s going to premiere but, however please sit up for it.”

After the film, Kang Ha Neul stated he needs to take a break. He stated, “After being discharged from the army, I did ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ straight away, then I did ‘Traveller,’ I did theater, and I shot the film ‘Rain and Your Story.’ As quickly as that ended, I began ‘The Pirates 2.’ So now, I believe I wish to relaxation somewhat bit. I by no means thought this earlier than, however after being within the army, I began desirous about it loads: if I do tasks again to again, positive, I’ll get one thing out of that, however in doing so, the time I’ve to mirror on myself dwindles.”

His present aim as an actor is to have enjoyable whereas appearing for the remainder of his life. “I wish to have enjoyable throughout crying scenes, and even when it’s a scene the place I have to be offended, I wish to be having enjoyable on set. I actually respect director Lee Joon Ik. He stated to me whereas making the movie ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,’ ‘Don’t put all the things on the road for motion pictures. Put all the things on the road for the individuals that you simply’re making the film with.’ Nowadays, I’ve been desirous about what he stated. I’m doing my finest to dwell that approach.”

Explaining why he deleted his social media, Kang Ha Neul stated, “There’s no specific cause why. I’m simply not good at posting images and managing an account. And as a result of I had an account, I obtained varied requests from totally different locations and conditions that I’d must seize and publish, and I didn’t like that. I didn’t like utilizing it as a instrument for one thing else. At some point, I discovered myself, half-asleep, simply writing random issues on Fb. It had change into a behavior. So I removed it very first thing. And after making an Instagram, I more and more felt that it wasn’t for me, so I deleted my account.”

Speaking about courting, Kang Ha Neul stated, “I believe it’s proper to say that I haven’t but met somebody that’s a superb match for me. I’m going thus far finally. Whenever you meet somebody wholesome, your vitality modifications. And I wish to have conversations [with that person] about various things. However I’m such a homebody that it’s not simple to search out somebody. In fact, you may make an effort for any person, however proper now, my plate is full even with my tasks. After I’m taking a break, I’ll put my tendencies apart and make an effort for my future somebody. However not but. I believe I’ll must be resting to search out the time to do this.”

