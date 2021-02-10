Kang Ha Neul To Star In JTBC Action Suspense Drama

Kang Ha Neul is taking the lead position in an upcoming JTBC drama!

On February 10, it was confirmed that Kang Ha Neul will star within the motion suspense drama “Insider” (literal title) because the judicial trainee Kim Yo Han.

After going undercover for an investigation, Kim Yo Han experiences a disaster and finally ends up struggling to attempt to acquire a hand of playing cards that can change his destiny as he gambles in jail. Kim Yo Han is prudent and all the time considering just a few strikes forward, and he retains a poker face on. Though he will get right into a harmful scenario when he turns into embroiled in an sudden incident in the course of the investigation, he’ll proceed to battle to outlive and handle to develop along with his capability to show a disaster into a chance.

“Insider” is written by Moon Man Se, who penned OCN’s “Priest,” and it’s helmed by Min Yeon Hong, the director of OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Facet.” The present is scheduled to air within the second half of this 12 months.

Kang Ha Neul most just lately starred within the 2019 drama “When the Camellia Blooms,” which earned him many accolades and awards. He’ll quickly make a particular look within the KBS 2TV drama “River The place the Moon Rises,” with the present premiering on February 15.

