Kang Han Na And EXO’s Baekhyun Take On “Sweet Problem” Together + IU Reacts

Kang Han Na and EXO’s Baekhyun marked their reunion in a enjoyable manner, and IU couldn’t assist however depart her delighted response!

On June 5, Baekhyun appeared on KBS Cool FM’s “Kang Han Na’s Quantity Up” to advertise his newest solo title monitor “Sweet.” The 2 had labored on “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” collectively and had a good time on the radio present.

Afterwards, Kang Han Na took to her private Instagram account to share her participation within the “Sweet Problem” for Baekhyun’s new music with the caption, “Mature cinnamon and fairly humorous mint. What extra would you like?” She was joined by Baekhyun himself, and he hyped her up as Kang Han Na exhibiting off her dance strikes. The second video is a bit more playful as Kang Han Na dances with an empty cup in her hand and Baekhyun is holding a pouch.

Fellow “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” co-star IU left feedback on the movies after seeing them, saying “Why are you abruptly holding a cup and pouch?” “It’s so humorous that I got here again to observe it once more. And you probably did such a very good job of memorizing it,” and “What is that this? That is so humorous. You guys are a humorous pair.”

Take a look at the music video for Baekhyun’s “Sweet” if you happen to haven’t already!

