Kang Han Na To Make Special Appearance In Park Bo Gum’s Drama “File Of Youth”

Kang Han Na shall be making a particular look in tvN’s “File of Youth”!

On October 2, tvN revealed that Kang Han Na could be following in Web optimization Hyun Jin‘s and Park Web optimization Joon‘s footsteps by making a cameo look within the drama, which stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok as younger dreamers struggling to search out success and love amidst the cruel actuality of the leisure business.

The present’s producers teased, “Kang Han Na shall be showing on ‘File of Youth.’ Please tune in to search out out precisely when and in what position she shall be showing.”

Actresses Web optimization Hyun Jin and Seol In Ah have beforehand made cameos within the drama, whereas Park Web optimization Joon’s particular look has but to air.

“File of Youth” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Whilst you anticipate her cameo in “File of Youth,” watch Kang Han Na in “The Romance” with English subtitles under!

High Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews