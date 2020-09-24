Kang Han Na Transforms Into Aspiring Career Woman For Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up” launched the primary set of stills of Kang Han Na!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the tales of individuals on the earth of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, who desires of changing into the Korean Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech.

Kang Han Na will tackle the function of CEO Received In Jae who has all the things society respects: the tutorial background, lovely look, and cash. She considers her background as a second era chaebol a weak spot and does all the things she will be able to to create success on her personal and be acknowledged for her expertise. Nonetheless, she finally ends up getting used and thrown away by her father, and as a way to cease being a disposable piece on her father’s chess board, she throws herself right into a startup.

The newly launched stills depict Received In Jae in numerous work settings. She is stuffed with charisma and ambition, and as a member of the elite, she’s going to take over the enterprise world together with her excellent magnificence, wealth, and expertise.

Regarding her new transformation, Kang Han Na commented, “I believe Received In Jae’s expertise have been underestimated as a result of she was born right into a outstanding household. I’m doing my greatest to painting that she has the qualities and talents of a CEO even with out her rich background.”

Then she added, “I attempted to point out the distinction earlier than and after she decides to begin a enterprise and enter Sandbox by altering my hair and garments.” After Received In Jae makes the dedication to set her personal footprints in life, she chops her hair for a shorter look and clothes in enterprise informal apparel to point out a extra skilled aspect of herself.

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

