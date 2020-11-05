Kang Ji Hwan Receives Finalized Probation Sentence For Sexual Assault Case

Kang Ji Hwan has obtained a finalized sentence after being put on trial for sexually assaulting and sexually harassing two feminine employees members.

On June 11, the Suwon Excessive Courtroom held an enchantment trial over Kang Ji Hwan’s case and determined to uphold the unique ruling — the actor had been given a jail sentence final December of two years and 6 months that’s suspended for 3 years of probation. Which means that he’ll solely serve the jail sentence if he commits one other offense through the three-year probation interval.

Later that month, Kang Ji Hwan went on to file an enchantment over the second trial’s ruling to take care of his sentence, and his case then headed to the Supreme Courtroom.

On November 5, the Supreme Courtroom upheld the unique ruling, which means that Kang Ji Hwan, who was indicted on prices of quasi-rape and quasi-indecent acts by power, obtained a finalized jail sentence of two years and 6 months suspended for 3 years of probation.

In July of 2019, Kang Ji Hwan was apprehended by police at his residence in Gwangju after they obtained a report that he had entered a room the place two feminine employees members had been sleeping after which sexually assaulted certainly one of them and sexually harassed the opposite. Through the trial course of, Kang Ji Hwan has pled responsible to quasi-rape however denied a part of the fees of quasi-indecent acts by power.

Sufferer “A” had claimed that Kang Ji Hwan had assaulted them whereas they had been intoxicated and asleep. Kang Ji Hwan said that he had proof that “A” had despatched a KakaoTalk message to a different individual throughout that point and that sufferer “B” was intoxicated and asleep however not incapable of resisting.

Being charged with quasi-indecent acts of power implies that the perpetrator has taken benefit of the opposite’s unconsciousness or lack of ability to withstand, and if “B” was confirmed to have been sleeping intoxicated, Kang Ji Hwan’s prices could possibly be confirmed.

Through the first trial, Kang Ji Hwan was charged with legal prices of quasi-rape and quasi-indecent acts by power after it was judged that the KakaoTalk messages from “A” had been brief sufficient to have been despatched whereas intoxicated.

The appeals courtroom had said as its reasoning for upholding the unique sentence, “The assertion from ‘A’ was not irrational or inconsistent in any method, and there was no purpose or motive to make a false report.”

Rejecting Kang Ji Hwan’s enchantment, the Supreme Courtroom stated, “From the investigations to the trials, the sufferer of quasi-indecent acts by power testified in a constant and detailed method in regards to the defendant’s actions and the sufferer’s emotions.”

