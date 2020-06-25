Kang Ji Young Compares Herself To Character In “Candy Munchies,” Defines Magnificence, And More

Kang Ji Young seems to be daring and assured for Nylon journal!

In her photograph shoot, the actress from the JTBC drama “Candy Munchies” reveals off easy however fascinating seems to be accented with crimson colours.

In the interview that accompanied the photograph shoot, Kang Ji Young talked about “Candy Munchies,” the drama’s subject of meals, and extra.

When requested if there’s a late-night snack that she enjoys like her character does in her drama, Kang Ji Young stated, “When I’ve to movie the following day, I strive to not eat meals at evening, but when I’m actually hungry, I drink milk or eat tomatoes.”

She added with amusing, “Once I don’t must movie, it’s fried rooster for me.” Kang Ji Young then revealed that she additionally loves uncooked fish and can have it delivered to her.

She continued, “I’ll additionally select an alcoholic beverage that matches with my meal and have a easy drink. I’ve grown to love consuming alone. Am I an grownup now?”

Kang Ji Young additionally shared how she removes swelling the day after she had eaten late at evening. She stated, “I’ll have a lower-body tub or do yoga. Quite a lot of outcomes come up once you search on YouTube for stretches or workouts that do away with swelling. They’re truly fairly efficient.”

Kang Ji Young revealed what to do if there isn’t any time to stretch. She shared, “I do a lymphatic drainage therapeutic massage and hold shifting my face muscular tissues.”

The interviewer commented that “Candy Munchies” is an efficient drama to look at whereas consuming as a result of the meals adjustments each episode. Kang Ji Young agreed, “The meals within the drama is not predictable.”

She then instructed what to eat whereas watching the drama. Kang Ji Young stated, “Since there’s a restricted alternative of supply meals, I believe it could be good to make one thing easy with elements from the fridge.” Kang Ji Young additionally stated that she doesn’t get pleasure from consuming an excessive amount of at evening as a result of she’s going to really feel bloated.

Subsequent, Kang Ji Young talked about her character Kim Ah Jin from “Candy Munchies” and the poor remedy her character receives at work. “Ah Jin may be very particular,” Kang Ji Young stated. “If she thinks one thing is just not proper, she’s going to defy her superiors and be very assured. However generally, individuals like Ah Jin are disliked by others.”

She remarked, “If I had been in Kim Ah Jin’s state of affairs, I believe I’d have stop as a result of going to work on a regular basis can be arduous. I’d have stated, ‘I can’t do it!’ In that regard, Ah Jin may be very spectacular. After hanging on for some time, she lastly discovered herself a superb alternative and gained. She’s courageous.”

Kang Ji Young continued to match herself to her character. She stated, “I believe I’m 70 % just like Ah Jin. There are a number of issues about Ah Jin I want I might take after, however there are nonetheless a number of similarities between us that made enjoying her position comfy.”

Kang Ji Young additionally admitted, “I believe I made Ah Jin extra like Kang Ji Young since my efficiency is extra pure at any time when I try this. When my family and friends see Ah Jin, they are saying, ‘Isn’t that simply Kang Ji Young?’”

As for the most important distinction between her and Kim Ah Jin, Kang Ji Young selected the way in which her “Candy Munchies” character is assured in entrance of others and asserts her opinion strongly.

Moreover, Kang Ji Young shared her personal definition of magnificence. “Though individuals will be lovely on the skin, I believe that they have to be good on the within to be lovely,” she stated. “Particularly when somebody is speaking with one other, I discover that individual to be lovely after I can inform that they’re being thoughtful to the opposite individual.”

Lastly, Kang Ji Young shared her objectives as an actor. She stated, “I don’t wish to do something apparent for who I’m. I wish to present completely different sides of me so that individuals will assume, ‘It seems to be like Kang Ji Young confirmed this type of facet to her,’ or ‘She’s enjoying this position?’”

Kang Ji Young added, “I wish to turn into an actor who interprets their character effectively and creates their very own distinctive coloration. Though this sounds cliché, I wish to turn into somebody like a chameleon who can mix in with whoever and wherever I act.”

She concluded, “A chameleon solely adjustments on the skin, and they’re the identical on the within. I wish to showcase varied sides of me that means.”

