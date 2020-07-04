Kang Ji Young Opens Up About Missing Goo Hara And Keeping In Touch With KARA Members

On July 3, Kang Ji Young sat down for interviews following the conclusion of JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Candy Munchies,” the place she candidly opened up about lacking fellow KARA member Goo Hara and preserving in contact with the opposite members.

Kang Ji Young first talked about how the drama had been her first exercise in Korea shortly and when requested how issues had modified, she stated, “I’d by no means performed any solo actions in Korea earlier than, solely group actions, so it feels actually totally different. It looks like one thing is lacking, and I feel it’s my job to replenish that vacant area. There’s additionally the massive shift of going from being energetic as a singer to working as an actress. And the folks I’m assembly are totally different too, since now, I meet with administrators and others on this trade. It makes me need to maintain engaged on bettering myself.”

Whereas speaking about how issues are totally different from the previous, Kang Ji Young shared that she typically goes again to observe movies of her time in KARA. She stated, “I search for movies from our concert events, in addition to some solo work I’ve performed. I didn’t understand it again then however trying again on it now, I feel what I used to be in a position to accomplish was superb. I don’t suppose I’d be capable of do it once more if I used to be requested to. I feel I used to be in a position to simply give attention to working arduous as a result of I had the others with me and we had been so busy.”

Kang Ji Young confessed that she misses Goo Hara, who handed away final November, as she stated, “My coronary heart nonetheless hurts a lot.” She went on to say, “It’s not one thing you’ll be able to neglect, even in the event you needed to, so I simply maintain lacking her. I imagine lacking her and preserving her in my ideas is what I can do for her. We [KARA members] talked about it and we imagine one of the best factor we will do for her is to maintain residing our greatest lives. The factor that makes my coronary heart ache essentially the most is feeling like there’s nothing I can do for her.” Kang Ji Young added, “I advised her household to remain sturdy and I need to assist them if there’s something I can do for them.”

She additionally shared that the members of KARA nonetheless keep up a correspondence as she stated, “Once we meet up, we don’t actually speak about work. Once we had been energetic as KARA, we had been all the time seeing one another so we didn’t actually set aside any time to hang around. However now, we don’t get to see one another as typically so we actually worth the time we spend collectively. We often reminisce concerning the previous quite than speak about what we’re doing now.” Kang Ji Young added that she obtained help for her look in “Candy Munchies” as she smiled and stated, “Han Seung Yeon monitored the drama for me. She’d say, ‘Child, I loved it.’ The others nonetheless name me ‘child.’ She [Han Seung Yeon] is smaller than me, however she nonetheless calls me ‘child.’”

