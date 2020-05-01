Kang Ji Young Transforms Into A Passionate Variety Show PD In New JTBC Romantic Comedy

Kang Ji Young will attempt to succeed at her skilled and love life in “Late Night time Snack Man and Lady” (literal title)!

This upcoming JTBC drama tells the story of a love triangle between chef Park Jin Sung (performed by Jung Il Woo), passionate PD Kim Ah Jin (performed by Kang Ji Young), and profitable designer Kang Tae Wan (performed by Lee Hak Joo).

On April 30, viewers acquired a glimpse at Kang Ji Young’s first look in a Korean drama in 5 years.

Kim Ah Jin is somebody who laughs so much, likes to drink, and enjoys scrumptious meals. As a contract selection present PD, she bears every day because of her optimistic mindset and fervour, and by trying ahead to a yummy late-night snack at Park Jin Sung’s bistro. She’s offered with the chance to make her directorial debut if she will be able to make the present “Late Night time Man and Lady” a hit.

New stills present Kim Ah Jin’s trustworthy and assured persona. Though she had a troublesome day at work, she smiles brightly in entrance of a refreshing drink and attractive treats. Her ardour remains to be alive even after hours as she tries to solid the chef of her favourite restaurant. Will she capable of win over viewers’ curiosity and Park Jin Sung’s coronary heart?

Kang Ji Young has constructed up her performing expertise with tasks overseas and will likely be showcasing her abilities by means of this Korean drama.

A supply from the drama stated, “Kang Ji Young has nice ardour like Kim Ah Jin. She additionally provides power on set and is creating wonderful chemistry along with her co-stars. You’ll be capable to uncover new charms that you simply haven’t seen earlier than on Might 25.”

“Late Night time Snack Man and Lady” premieres on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

