Kang Ji Younger, Jung Il Woo, And Lee Hak Joo Portray A Dynamic Love Triangle In “Candy Munchies” (HQ Stills)

JTBC’s “Candy Munchies” is entertaining viewers with fascinating character dynamics and mouthwatering scenes of scrumptious meals!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy wherein a person and lady combat over the identical man. It follows the story of the unconventional love triangle between the bistro chef Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), the manufacturing director Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Younger), and the genius designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo).

Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan educate viewers a lesson about discovering methods out of troublesome instances, working laborious for what you like, and permitting meals to counterpoint our lives. The three characters expertise feelings starting from pleasure to anger as they’re thrown into surprising conditions. See the total spectrum of their feelings and their relationships within the top quality stills beneath!

