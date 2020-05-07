Kang Ji Younger, Jung Il Woo, And Lee Hak Joo Show Their Characters’ Personalities In Posters For “Candy Munchies”

New posters have been launched for the leads of “Candy Munchies”!

This upcoming JTBC drama is a romantic comedy a few love triangle between a person and a lady combating over the identical man. On Could 6, the drama upped anticipation concerning the thrilling story that’s to return.

Chef Park Jin Sung (performed by Jung Il Woo) has the flexibility to whip up a scrumptious dish with any ingredient, and he additionally has dialog expertise and good-looking appears to heal any damaged coronary heart. Jin Sung’s poster is a heat crimson due to his heartwarming smile and therapeutic power.

Then again, Kim Ah Jin (performed by Kang Ji Younger) is a passionate producing director (PD). She places her woes as a contract employee apart whereas having fun with late-night snacks and a refreshing glass of beer at Jin Sung’s restaurant. Her vibrant expression and assured persona are highlighted with the mixture of the brilliant blue and yellow colours.

Kang Tae Wan (performed by Lee Hak Joo) is a profitable designer and exhibits off his distinctive sense of fashion by donning a violet swimsuit and standing in entrance of an orange background. His sense of fashion and expertise are the explanation why he’s touted as a genius in his subject. This character that seems all too excellent on the surface has the whole lot however love.

A supply from the drama stated, “Jin Sung, Ah Jin, and Tae Wan have distinct personalities and charms. We created character posters with a way of liveliness that replicate them by colour. The romance when the three of them are collectively can be distinctive. Please stay up for the scrumptious romance that these three late-night snackers will create when it premieres on Could 25.”

“Candy Munchies” premieres on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST, and will probably be obtainable on Viki!

Supply (1)