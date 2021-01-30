General News

Kang Min Ah Talks About Synchronization With Her Character In “True Magnificence,” Getting Close To Her Co-Stars, And More

January 30, 2021
“True Magnificence” actress Kang Min Ah just lately participated in a pictorial and interview with @star1 journal!

Kang Min Ah talked concerning the hit webtoon-turned-drama and her bubbly character Choi Soo Ah.

First, she shared that she is 30 % synchronized together with her character and stated, “The director expressed that he wished Choi Soo Ah can be portrayed as a well-liked scholar since she is a cute and energetic character. Due to that, I used to be in a position turn into the cutie of Saebom Excessive College.”

The actress additionally talked about her “True Magnificence” co-stars and added it’s enjoyable filming with them since they’re of comparable age. She stated, “The director arrange a separate time and place for the actors to get shut to one another earlier than we began filming. We discovered the identical issues humorous, so we had been in a position to get shut rapidly. I debuted once I was a toddler, so I wasn’t in a position to go on college journeys earlier than. I’m comfortable that I made good recollections with the actors whereas filming the varsity journey scene in ‘True Magnificence.’”

Lastly, Kang Min Ah commented, “I hope issues get higher quickly in order that I can have a fan assembly to fulfill followers up shut and discuss many issues with them.”

The actress has already confirmed her subsequent venture, which is one other webtoon-turned-drama referred to as “Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” (literal title) starring Park Ji Hoon and Lee Shin Younger

