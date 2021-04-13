Kang Sora Talks About Her Special Appearance In Kang Ha Neul And Chun Woo Hee’s New Romance Film

Kang Sora just lately talked about her particular look within the upcoming movie “Story of You and the Rain”!

“Story of You and the Rain” is an analog romance movie about Younger Ho (Kang Ha Neul) and So Hee (Chun Woo Hee), who grow to be one another’s sources of consolation in life by the change of handwritten letters.

Kang Sora makes a particular look within the drama as Soo Jin, a fellow pupil at Younger Ho’s cram college. Kang Sora labored with Kang Ha Neul within the drama “Incomplete Life,” and with Chun Woo Hee within the film “Sunny.”

Kang Sora stated, “I appreciated how my character is sincere and easy.” In contrast to the shy and hesitant Younger Ho, Soo Jin goes the place her coronary heart leads, giving Younger Ho the braveness to pursue his goals. The character is just like Kang Sora herself, whom Kang Ha Neul described as, “She has no hesitation in approaching individuals for the primary time.” Director Jo Jin Mo stated, “She fulfilled the position of Soo Jin, who’s sincere about her wants, with out strain. Her appearing was pure and clear and I noticed how good she was.”

About working with Kang Ha Neul and Chun Woo Hee once more, she stated, “I knew I needed to seem within the movie as quickly as I heard that they had been forged. It was so pleasant and cozy to satisfy up with them once more, virtually as if ‘Incomplete Life’ had simply completed filming. It’s been 10 years since ‘Sunny,’ so I used to be glad to meet once more. It was a significant expertise to have the ability to seem in a undertaking with them once more in my 30s after working with them in my 20s.”

Final November, Kang Sora introduced that she was pregnant along with her first youngster.

“Story of You and the Rain” premieres on April 28. Try the trailer right here!

