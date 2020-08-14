Kang Sung Hoon Responds To Claim That He Swore At And Shoved A High School Student

Kang Sung Hoon has issued an official response to a publish that has been circulating on-line.

On August 12, an individual who mentioned she was an 18-year-old (Korean age) feminine highschool scholar shared a publish to a web-based discussion board. She alleged that she had first posted on one other website however that the publish had been suspended.

Within the publish, the individual said that she lived in the identical neighborhood as Kang Sung Hoon. He was out alone to type his rubbish when she unintentionally ran into him and he dropped what he was holding. The individual mentioned that though she had by no means spoken to him earlier than, he bought offended and spoke harshly to her. As she had ran into him, she apologized three or 4 instances and mentioned that she would choose up the objects for him.

Nevertheless, she mentioned that Kang Sung Hoon swore at her and shoved her away. “He pushed me so arduous that I virtually fell over and I might see his handprint,” she wrote. “I known as my pal the following day to speak about it and he overheard me. Other than sexual taunts, I heard each swear phrase that I might think about that day. I bought sworn at extra that day than I ever had in my life.”

She continued, “I used to be scared and put my head down, averted his eyes, and mentioned I used to be sorry. Kang Sung Hoon put his finger on my chin, moved my head violently, and requested if I knew what I had accomplished fallacious. I acknowledged that I had been caught swearing about him on the telephone and that I had made him spill his rubbish. However except one aspect determined to collide on function, aren’t each events considerably accountable for a collision? In fact, should you have been holding plenty of issues like Kang Sung Hoon was, it might be troublesome to keep away from somebody. I perceive he might be offended that he dropped every thing he had collected.”

“However isn’t it going over the road to shove somebody so arduous you permit a handprint they usually virtually fall over? It’s not like I didn’t apologize. I mentioned I used to be sorry and that I’d clear it up. Is it defamation to inform the reality? I can’t defend myself if I made one thing up, however inform me why it’s defamation to put in writing about one thing somebody did to me? Even when your picture is tarnished due to what I add, isn’t {that a} self-inflicted wound? There could be no posts like this should you didn’t behave like that within the first place.”

To clarify this final paragraph, the poster shared a screenshot that confirmed that her publish on the opposite website had been taken down for violating legal guidelines about defamation. The publish suspension request was filed by somebody who claimed to be the sufferer of the defamation.

Kang Sung Hoon shared his response on his official web site.

Whats up, that is the supervisor accountable for Kang Sung Hoon’s web site. The publish that’s circulating on-line about Kang Sung Hoon is not true and completely false. A few days in the past, a number of followers despatched us details about a publish that had been uploaded to the “N” web site. It was so absurd and groundless and clearly unfaithful, so as an alternative of taking authorized motion, we first requested Naver to droop the publish. Nevertheless, the individual shared their false publish to a different web site and continued to make false claims and defame our artist. We judged that this individual had a malicious intent, so we filed a criticism for defamation on August 13 on the police station in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. We wish to state strongly as soon as once more that the state of affairs that the individual describes didn’t occur and that it’s fully false. We are going to proceed to reply strongly with out leniency to those that defame our artist and damage him by means of false posts.

Supply (1) (2)