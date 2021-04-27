Kang Tae Oh, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Shin Do Hyun Are Intertwined In A Love Triangle In “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” released a new poster starring Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun!

“Doom at Your Service” is an new tvN fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish , and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

Lee Soo Hyuk plays Cha Joo Ik, the head editor at a web novel publishing company called Life Story where Tak Dong Kyung works. One day, he appears in front of Na Ji Na (Shin Do Hyun), a beautiful web novelist, with a powerful impression akin to the end of the world. Along with Lee Hyun Kyu (Kang Tae Oh), who is Cha Joo Ik’s housemate and the man who gave Na Ji Na regrets about first love, the three will be caught up in a heart-fluttering love triangle.

On April 26, the drama released a new poster of Cha Joo Ik, Na Ji Na, and Lee Hyun Kyu. Although the three people look towards different directions, they seem to be wary of each other’s presence.

Cha Joo Ik has his back turned towards Lee Hyun Kyu while exuding a cold atmosphere. However, Cha Joo Ik’s sharp gaze hints that he’s conscious of Lee Hyun Kyu’s presence. Meanwhile, Lee Hyun Kyu faces towards a completely different direction from Na Ji Na. His downcast gaze appears to harbor deep regret. Finally, Na Ji Na perfectly conceals her feelings with a closed expression, making viewers even more curious to learn about her thoughts as Na Ji Na unintentionally becomes the center of a heated love triangle.

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama below!

