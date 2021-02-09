Kang Tae Oh Talks About Working With Sooyoung, Im Siwan, And Shin Se Kyung On “Run On,” His Favorite Scene, And More

Kang Tae Oh shared his ideas on the drama “Run On”!

JTBC’s “Run On” tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Women’ Era’s Sooyoung performs Search engine optimisation Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa. The drama got here to an finish on February 4.

On his romance with Sooyoung within the present, Kang Tae Oh mentioned, “Personally, it was so nice.” He added, “I’ve principally acted out crushes or one-sided loves. Nevertheless it was so thrilling in ‘Run On’ to have my first reciprocated romance. Relatively than feeling strain, I feel I felt extra heart-racing pleasure and nerves. Earlier than filming, I met with Sooyoung and I feel we removed quite a lot of the awkwardness. I had a lot enjoyable filming on set.”

Kang Tae Oh mentioned about working with Sooyoung, “I met Sooyoung for the primary time by means of ‘Run On’ and it was such an honor for me. Once I met with Sooyoung, we’d learn by means of the script and do evaluation of our characters, and I realized rather a lot from her. The factor I used to be significantly grateful for was that whereas Sooyoung favored her character Dan Ah, she additionally favored and liked the character Younger Hwa, so because of her Younger Hwa was in a position to come to life a bit extra. She gave a greater evaluation in regards to the issues that I didn’t perceive both, so it was nice once we had been appearing. I felt like, ‘She’s an actress who can enhance the scene much more as a result of she even thinks about her co-star’s character.’”

On whether or not he’s much like his character, Kang Tae Oh shared, “There are elements the place we’re related and elements the place we’re completely different, however I feel I’m pleasant like Younger Hwa. One thing that’s completely different could be that I can’t method somebody first once we meet for the primary time. As soon as we get shut, then I’m energetic like Younger Hwa. I don’t suppose I act very cute. I get embarrassed. I feel I’m like him about 58 %.”

“We began in July and August and completed on the finish of December, so I wish to thank the director, workers, and forged for all their arduous work as they labored from the new days till the chilly days,” he mentioned.

“Because the forged frolicked collectively ranging from earlier than filming started, we had been in a position to movie whereas already being shut, and so I feel our chemistry was good in that nice ambiance,” commented Kang Tae Oh. “It was an honor to have the ability to work on such an important and heat venture.”

On why he selected to look in “Run On,” Kang Tae Oh mentioned, “Once I learn the state of affairs, I assumed the chemistry in between the strains was so enjoyable. I used to be additionally stirred by the relatable tales. I used to be within the chemistry between the characters, the relationships, and the ambiance.”

Kang Tae Oh went on to talk about appearing alongside Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung. “Since I used to be already shut with Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung, it was inevitable that we bought alongside properly on set,” he mentioned. “Im Siwan looks as if an actor who by no means stops learning. Even whereas he’s appearing, he’s all the time making an attempt arduous to create a greater scene. For that cause, I additionally felt extra formidable and shared my opinions.”

“Shin Se Kyung was actually thoughtful,” Kang Tae Oh mentioned. “Once we acted collectively, she was so thoughtful by way of the atmosphere on set and made positive I used to be feeling okay. The ‘Run On’ director additionally allowed us to improvise strains rather a lot.”

When requested to call his favourite scene within the present, Kang Tae Oh mentioned, “My favourite scene is the one the place, after he kisses Dan Ah, all of the feelings he’d buried come up and he cries. It was a twist and it additionally confirmed Younger Hwa’s innocence and attraction.”

Kang Tae Oh spoke in regards to the forged’s hopes for an additional season too. “After ‘Run On’ completed, the actors had been so unhappy and mentioned, ‘Let’s do season two.’ Then the author joked, ‘You guys all know your characters, so if there’s a second season, you write your strains,’” he shared.

The actor was additionally requested about his objectives for 2021. “I’m all the time enthusiastic about this rather a lot,” he mentioned. “I are inclined to make short-term objectives. Relatively than a purpose for 2021, my present objectives are one thing prefer to have enjoyable on my subsequent venture whereas feeling affection for it, and to not get a chilly.”

