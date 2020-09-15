Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan respond to Jaya Bachchan in Parliament on drugs issue in Bollywood

There is a fierce battle in the Parliament regarding the drugs in Bollywood. After the Lok Sabha (Lok Sabha), the issue of drugs in Bollywood also arose in the Rajya Sabha. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that people of the entertainment world are being instigated through social media. People who have made a name in the industry have called it gutter. I completely disagree with this. I hope the government tells such people not to use such language. ‘ Also Read – Sensational disclosure of Sushant’s friend Yuvraj: If these 5 Bollywood celebrities don’t stop taking drugs then they will die

Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc Also Read – Riya Chakraborty used to use her mother’s phone to talk to drug peddler, NCB made many revelations – ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020 Also Read – Jaya Bachchan, who was angry with Ravi Kishan for raising the issue of drugs in Bollywood, said- ‘Some people make holes in the plate they eat’

Along with this, he appealed to the central government to protect and support Bollywood. Apart from this, he also attacked Ravi Kishan and said that some people in the industry ‘make holes in the plate they eat’. Let us know that Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, had raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

On Jaya’s statement, now the response of Kangana Ranaut and BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Ravi Kishan) has come. Let me tell you that Kangana, the queen of Bollywood, in one of her tweets, called Bollywood a gutter. Kangana tweeted on Tuesday, “Jaya ji, would you have said the same if my daughter Shweta would have been beaten up, given drugs and molested in my place?” Would you have said the same thing if Abhishek would constantly talk about bullying and exploitation and would hang himself one day? Show us a little sympathy too from us.

I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji & I joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry: BJP MP Ravi Kishan https://t.co/Ds9CDtVygU pic.twitter.com/tOYtN9Sgp9 – ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Ravi Kishan’s statement has also come in the case. Talking to news agency ANI, Ravi Kishan said, ‘I thought Jaya ji would support what I said. Not everyone takes drugs in the industry, but some people are part of a conspiracy to destroy the world’s biggest film industry. “He further said,” I don’t make holes in my own plate. Talked about the drugs nexus of Bollywood. I am surprised by Jaya Bachchan’s statement. ‘

Drug addiction is in film industry too. Several people have been apprehended, NCB is doing very good work. I urge central govt to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment & bring an end to conspiracy of neighboring countries: Ravi Kishan https://t.co/5oUiQLxiHu – ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Please tell that Ravi Kishan had said, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. He said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I urge the Central Government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, to punish them and to end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries. ”He further said that conspiracies are being hatched to ruin the youth of the country. Our neighbors are contributing to this. Drug smuggling is done every year from Pakistan and China. It is brought to India through Punjab and Nepal. ‘

Explain that the narcotic control bureau, or NCB, is investigating the drugs connection in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, the NCB has arrested several members, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty.