Entertainment

Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan respond to Jaya Bachchan in Parliament on drugs issue in Bollywood

September 15, 2020
4 Min Read

There is a fierce battle in the Parliament regarding the drugs in Bollywood. After the Lok Sabha (Lok Sabha), the issue of drugs in Bollywood also arose in the Rajya Sabha. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that people of the entertainment world are being instigated through social media. People who have made a name in the industry have called it gutter. I completely disagree with this. I hope the government tells such people not to use such language. ‘ Also Read – Sensational disclosure of Sushant’s friend Yuvraj: If these 5 Bollywood celebrities don’t stop taking drugs then they will die

Along with this, he appealed to the central government to protect and support Bollywood. Apart from this, he also attacked Ravi Kishan and said that some people in the industry ‘make holes in the plate they eat’. Let us know that Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, had raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

On Jaya’s statement, now the response of Kangana Ranaut and BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Ravi Kishan) has come. Let me tell you that Kangana, the queen of Bollywood, in one of her tweets, called Bollywood a gutter. Kangana tweeted on Tuesday, “Jaya ji, would you have said the same if my daughter Shweta would have been beaten up, given drugs and molested in my place?” Would you have said the same thing if Abhishek would constantly talk about bullying and exploitation and would hang himself one day? Show us a little sympathy too from us.

Ravi Kishan’s statement has also come in the case. Talking to news agency ANI, Ravi Kishan said, ‘I thought Jaya ji would support what I said. Not everyone takes drugs in the industry, but some people are part of a conspiracy to destroy the world’s biggest film industry. “He further said,” I don’t make holes in my own plate. Talked about the drugs nexus of Bollywood. I am surprised by Jaya Bachchan’s statement. ‘

Please tell that Ravi Kishan had said, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. He said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I urge the Central Government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, to punish them and to end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries. ”He further said that conspiracies are being hatched to ruin the youth of the country. Our neighbors are contributing to this. Drug smuggling is done every year from Pakistan and China. It is brought to India through Punjab and Nepal. ‘

Explain that the narcotic control bureau, or NCB, is investigating the drugs connection in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, the NCB has arrested several members, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment