Kangana now attacked Uddhav Thackeray over nepotism, said – I am a ‘self made woman’ while you …

Maharashtra News in Hindi: Actress Kangana Ranaut once again attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Along with releasing the video, Kangana targeted Uddhav Thackeray by tweeting one after the other. The actress alleged that Uddhav Thackeray used derogatory language for her at the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally held on Sunday.

Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is said I will not get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self made single woman , Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism. https://t.co/uV5RCf3R0W

– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Describing the Chief Minister as a living example of nepotism, Kangana tweeted, ‘Sanjay Raut has called me a harem, now Uddhav has called me a salt harem, he is claiming that I do not get food in my state, if Mumbai has given me Would not have given shelter Shame on you, I am your son’s age. How do you talk to a self-made woman, Chief Minister you are a living example of nepotism. ‘

Kangana started the debate of nepotism in the industry on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show. This time, he attacked CM Uddhav Thackeray saying that she is a ‘self made woman’ and is not living with her father’s money.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I did not want to live off on their wealth and favors, some people have self respect and self worth. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

He tweeted, ‘Chief Minister I am not intoxicated by my father’s wealth and wealth like yours. If I wanted to be an example of nepotism, I could live in Himachal. I come from a rich family. I did not want to live under their wealth and favor. ”Some people have self-respect.

Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana Ranaut at Dussehra rally. Uddhav had said, ‘Those shouting for justice accused the Mumbai Police. Told Mumbai as POK. Presenting such a picture as there are drug addicts everywhere. We do not grow basil instead of hemp. Hemp fields are in your state. ”Kangana also retaliated about this.

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted and said, ‘You should be ashamed of yourself Chief Minister. As a servant of the citizens, you have given birth to a low fight. For those who do not agree with you, you have insulted them by using their power unnecessarily. You have damaged the public’s reputation. You do not deserve this chair, which you have acquired through abominable politics. Shame on you