Kangana Ranaut ejected amid sloganeering at Mumbai airport, security personnel deployed in large numbers

Mumbai: The verbal war between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena has now taken a new turn. Where Kangna’s security was given by the central government in the Y category. Today, the BMC tried to demolish their house. Meanwhile, during the hearing in the Bombay High Court, the court has imposed a stay on the demolition of Kangana’s office. At the same time, a heavy security force has been deployed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in view of Kangana’s security. Here both Kangana’s supporters and her opponents were seen shouting slogans and Kangana left the airport. Also Read – BMC hammer will not run on Kangana Ranaut’s office, Bombay High Court prohibits sabotage

Explain that actress Kangana Ranaut had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the Mumbai Municipal Body (BMC) notice of ‘illegal construction’ in her bungalow in Mumbai and the demolition process should be banned. Had requested The court has banned the sabotage at Kangana’s office and sought answers from the BMC. Also Read – Just 24 hours time to save your bungalow near Kangna, said- Remember Babar, this temple will be built again

#WATCH Actor #KanganaRanaut arrives at #Mumbai‘S Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport pic.twitter.com/p4Sc232kgT Also Read – No security can stop the actress from coming to the airport before Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai! – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about this and said that there is no illegal construction in my house. The government has also banned sabotage till September 30 in the Kovid crisis. Bollywood now look at it Fascism looks like this. Let us know that Kangana Ranaut is coming to Mumbai today in the security of Y + category, amid the controversy over the statement comparing Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut has left for Mumbai from her house in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh between Shiv Sena to wrangling and Sanjay Raut to Jubani war.