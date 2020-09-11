Kangana Ranaut got support of Himachal CM, said – will not insult the daughter of the state

new Delhi: The stand of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has also become aggressive in the face of a heated up between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Uddhav government of Maharashtra. He has said that we cannot bear the insult of Kangana, Himachal’s daughter. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said in his statement, “We cannot bear the humiliation of Himachal’s daughter. The Maharashtra government has tortured Himachal’s daughter Kangana Ranaut with a sense of political vendetta, this is extremely worrying and condemnable. Our government and the people of the country are standing with Kangana, Himachal’s daughter in this development. ” Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray vs Kangana Ranaut: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told Kangana, there is no need to fear in Mumbai

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur believes that the Shiv Sena-led Congress and NCP coalition government in Maharashtra has taken action against Kangana Ranaut in retaliation. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that the government of Himachal Pradesh stands with Kangana, daughter of the state in this whole matter.

Prior to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former Chief Ministers of the state Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar have also come out in support by calling Kangna the daughter of the state. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has written a letter to the Governor of Maharashtra expressing displeasure over the Uddhav government crushing Kangana's constitutional rights.