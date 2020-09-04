Kangana Ranaut has no right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Amid a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday the comments of actress Kangana Ranaut on linking Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticizing the police who were in Maharashtra or Mumbai. Feel insecure, they should leave this state. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput to propose Sara Ali Khan: Farmhouse Manager

NCP leader Deshmukh said that Maharashtra Police is capable of ensuring proper law and order in the state and those who feel insecure in Mumbai or Maharashtra have no right to stay here. Whether it is Mumbai or entire Maharashtra, all are safe in the hands of the police. Deshmukh told media persons in Nagpur that in such a situation it is ridiculous to make such an statement by an actress.

Let me tell you that there has been a sharp reaction to the disputed statements made by Kangana (33) about the police of Mumbai and here. Kangana said that she fears Mumbai Police more than the people she calls movie mafia. Deshmukh called Kangana's comments ridiculous without naming him. He praised the Mumbai Police and said that he was often compared to Britain's Scotland Yard.

Actually, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had told Kangana that if he is afraid of Mumbai Police, then he should not come here. Kangana tweeted a news linking Raut's statement, "Why has Mumbai started occupying Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?"

Kangana had said that she needed the security of Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police to expose the ‘drug mafia in Bollywood’ and she would not accept the security of Mumbai Police.