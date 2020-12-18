Kangana Ranaut News: Why Uddhav Thackeray government came to support Kangana Ranaut in the High Court, know the whole case

Maharashtra government opposes petition seeking removal of Kangana Ranaut Twitter account in Bombay High Court: For the past several months, the battle between the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra and the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been seen from the verbal war to the police and the court, but in a case on Thursday, the Maharashtra government appeared in court in support of Kangana Ranaut. Also Read – Ganesh Acharya Transformation Journey: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya reduced 98 kg, here’s how

In fact, the Maharashtra government on Thursday opposed the petition demanding permanent suspension of actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account in the Bombay High Court. Government lawyer YP Yagnik said that the demands made by petitioner Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh are unclear and the petition should be rejected.

Deshmukh, a lawyer for Mumbai, said in his criminal writ petition that to stop the spread of hate in the country through Twitter, Ranaut's account should be directed to suspend or close permanently.

The petitioner said that to prevent misuse of a platform like Twitter, it should also be directed to follow the guidelines and laws of the country. He cited several controversial tweets by Ranaut and his sister Rangoli Chandel, which he had allegedly tried to incite hatred against communities and the state machinery.

Arguing before the bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik, Deshmukh said that he had written a letter to the police and officials of Maharashtra recently demanding action against Ranaut and his sister.

Deshmukh said, “Several FIRs are pending against Ranaut. In the past, she has misused the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput for her own benefit and now she is doing the same with the opposition of farmers. ” But the judges asked whether this petition was a public interest litigation (PIL).

On his refusal by Deshmukh, he said that then how can we take action in a criminal case based on claims made by a third party which is not personally affected in any way? Is this a public interest litigation? If not, you will have to show personal damage to how it is affecting you. Government lawyer Yagnik argued that the petition did not mention how the tweet referred to by the petitioner affected the public.

The government lawyer said, “This is a very vague petition. Twitter is an international organization. Nobody can make vague demands like this. ” Yagnik said that this argument is not correct and should be settled.